Andy Murray slams early morning finish and suggests he may pull out of quarter-final

Andy Murray’s game did not finish until 3am, and he’s considering pulling out

Andy Murray has hit out at the ATP and admitted he may not play his quarter-final in Washington after a ridiculously late finish.

The Scot’s comeback continued in dramatic fashion at the Washington Open, as he beat Romanian Marius Copil 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

He was in tears by the end of the game, which finished at 03:02am local time, a new record for the tournament.

Murray’s is due to play Australian Alex de Minaur in the quarter-final, scheduled to take place later on Friday.

But in just his third tournament back after a year out with hip problems, Murray has hinted he may pull out, and heavily criticised the decision to keep them on court.

“I don’t know how players are expected to recover from that,” Murray said. “Not playing, potentially, is possible.

Andy Murray sobbed when he came off court, clearly shattered at the late finish

“My body doesn’t feel great right now. Finishing matches at three in the morning isn’t good for anyone involved in the event – players, TV, fans, anyone.

“When you’re expected to come back and perform the next day, I think that’s unreasonable.”



