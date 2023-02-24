Andy Murray saves 5 match points to reach Doha final

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andy Murray saved five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (6) and advance to the final of the Qatar Open on Friday.

The 35-year-old Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since June and will face second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime or former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion who has had two hip operations, fought back from a 5-3 deficit in the deciding set. He saved two match points on his own serve and three more when his Czech opponent served for the match.

“That was one of the most amazing turnarounds I've had in my career,” the Scot said in his on-court interview. “I have no idea how I managed to turn that one around to be honest.”

