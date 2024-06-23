Andy Murray yet to make Wimbledon decision after back operation

(AFP via Getty Images)

Andy Murray has not yet made a decision on whether he will play at Wimbledon, his Davis Cup captain Leon Smith has said.

The ATP posted on social media on Sunday that Murray was out of Wimbledon after back surgery, with reports that Murray faces a six-week recovery period.

But that post has since been deleted and Smith told the BBC: “He obviously went through a procedure yesterday and you have to wait and see now.

“My understanding is no decision has been made and let's hope for the best for Andy.”

Wimbledon takes place from July 1-14, with the Paris Olympics beginning 13 days later on the clay at Roland Garros.

Reports on Sunday morning claimed Murray faces a six-week recovery period, which would also put his participation in the Paris Olympics in serious doubt.

Murray has been gearing up to play at Wimbledon for what is expected to be his last appearance at the Grand Slam.

Having returned to action last month after eight weeks out with ankle ligament damage, he has targeted playing in the singles tournament and the men's doubles alongside his brother Jamie at Wimbledon.