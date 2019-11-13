Andy Murray reveals name of his first-born son is Teddy

Andy Murray and wife Kim Sears at Cheltenham Festival. (zz/KGC-09/STAR MAX/IPx)

Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears have announced they have named their third child Teddy. The Scot – keeping true to his roots – confirmed that the newborn’s middle name is Barron, but admitted he isn’t a huge fan of his choice.

The three-time grand slam title winner welcomed his son into the world only a few days after a European Open win in Antwerp. Teddy, whose middle name hails from a long line of Murrays, was born in London in October.

“The middle name got in there. I don't actually love the name,” the 32-year-old said. “My dad's middle name was Barron, his dad was Barron, my granddad's dad, so I kept that.

“But Teddy, my wife liked that so she chose it."

Two-week-old Teddy is the first son of Murray and Sears and joins the family as brother of three-year-old Sophia and one-year-old Edie.

“We’ve got three under four now and two dogs so you’ve got to keep an eye out all the time but it’s been good, sleeping fine. Everyone’s healthy.” The Glasgow-born star continued to talk about the family dynamic and praised his daughters for their “brilliant” attitude towards Teddy.

“One more for mixed doubles? I hope not,” Murray joked.

Andy Murray wins gold in Rio at 2016 Olympics. (Getty Images)

Prior to Teddy’s arrival, Murray told The Times that he would be taking a short break from tennis to concentrate on his family life. Earlier this year he also delivered an emotional statement announcing he could be forced to retire due to a hip injury.

“I’ll try to be around as much as possible in the next year,” he said. “But I know my tennis career won’t go on forever so there will need to be a balance between me maximising the next few years and spending quality time with my family.”

Andy Murray announced his potential retirement from tennis earlier this year. (AP Photo)

The Olympic gold medallist has expressed his feelings about his children watching him compete and revealed that it’s one of his biggest motivators.

“Selfishly I'd like for them to watch me play but ultimately it's not that important,” Murray went on to say. “Hopefully I can get a few more years out of my body and see what happens after that.”

The Davis Cup is Andy Murray’s next appearance on court, he will be in action in Madrid next week.

