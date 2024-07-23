Andy Murray to retire from tennis after Paris Olympics swansong

Andy Murray has announced that he will retire from tennis following the Olympics in Paris.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, 37, had been widely expected to end his illustrious 20-year playing career after the upcoming Games, with that decision now publicly confirmed by Murray following his arrival in France.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics,” he wrote on social media platform X on Tuesday morning.

“Competing for GB have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time!”

Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics

Competing for 🇬🇧 have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time! pic.twitter.com/keqnpvSEE1 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 23, 2024

Murray is set to play in the men’s singles competition in Paris as well as in the men’s doubles alongside fellow Briton Dan Evans.

He claimed gold in the singles at both London 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, having also won silver on home soil in the mixed doubles along with Laura Robson.

Murray most recently bid an emotional farewell to Wimbledon, where he was prevented from playing in the singles one final time due to surgery to remove a spinal cyst that forced his early withdrawal from a final appearance at Queen’s Club.

However, he was able to compete in the men’s doubles alongside brother Jamie, with their first-round defeat followed by a memorable tribute ceremony in which tennis legends past and present honoured the tearful Murray along with an adoring crowd on Centre Court.

He was due to close his Wimbledon career alongside Emma Raducanu in the mixed doubles, though a wrist issue forced the latter to withdraw from the partnership on the day of their first match.

More to follow