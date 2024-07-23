Andy Murray to retire from tennis after Paris Olympics

Andy Murray won Olympic gold at London 2012 and then again in Rio in 2016 - Getty Images/Rob Newell

Andy Murray will retire after the Olympics, he has confirmed.

Murray posted on X: “Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament. Competing for Great Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time!”

The 37-year-old will compete in his fifth Olympics having won gold at London 2012, when he beat Roger Federer in the final, and then four years later in Rio, when he defeated Juan Martin del Potro.

Murray is due to compete in both singles and doubles in Paris, with first-round matches scheduled to begin this Saturday. The draw for the men’s singles, women’s singles and all three doubles events will be made on Thursday.

Murray broke new ground for British men’s tennis in the Open Era, winning three grand slam titles, back-to-back Olympic gold medals and becoming world No 1.

The Scot entered the Wimbledon draw earlier this month but withdrew from the singles competition because of a problem with his right leg. That injury first became apparent in June at Queen’s Club, when he was unable to complete a singles match.

Instead of playing singles at Wimbledon, Murray instead entered the doubles alongside his brother Jamie. The pair were beaten in the opening round. After that defeat, Wimbledon organised a grand farewell in which Murray was interviewed on court by Sue Barker.

There was also a controversy at Wimbledon when Emma Raducanu first agreed to play mixed doubles with Murray only to pull out when she made good progress in her own singles competition. Raducanu’s decision appeared to lead to a rift with Andy’s mother, Judy.