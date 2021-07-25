Andy Murray pulls out of men’s singles tennis at Tokyo Olympics

(Getty Images)

Two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray has pulled out of the men’s singles competition at the Tokyo Games.

The Scot won gold at London 2012 and then became the first person ever to defend an Olympic singles title in Rio four years later but will not seek a third.

Murray's withdrawal was due to a minor thigh strain, with the 34-year-old advised not to compete in singles and doubles. His singles place in Sunday’s first round against Canada’s Felix Auger Aliassime has been taken by Australia’s Max Purcell.

On Saturday, Murray had produced a superb performance alongside Joe Salisbury in the men’s doubles as the pair knocked out French Open champions and second seeds Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

“I think we have the potential to be a really good team, I think the result today showed that,” he said after that match.

"Doubles is always tricky because sometimes the matches come down to a few points and I think we were well-deserved winners today, we created a fair few chances. But not every doubles match is like that.

“I think if we keep the same attitude and prepare diligently, we have a chance of doing well.

"It is not easy, we have a tough match up next against a German pair [Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz] and we’re looking forward to that one.”

Ahead of the Games, Murray revealed that he had had to be talked out of retirement by his five-year-old daughter Sophia after being knocked out in the third round at Wimbledon by eventual semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov.

