Andy Murray will not have surgery on ankle injury but return date unknown

Andy Murray will not have surgery on an ankle injury and his rehabilitation is progressing enough for him to think about a return to practice again soon.

The 36-year-old ruptured ligaments at last month’s Miami Open but he is now out of his protective boot.

A spokesperson from Murray’s team said the former world number one’s “rehab is going well and he is hoping to start hitting again on court soon” but added that “he doesn’t have a date yet for returning to competition”.

Murray was injured late on in his third-round defeat by Tomas Machac at the Miami Open on March 24.

After crying out in pain and falling to the floor, he was able to complete the match following on-court treatment but revealed in an Instagram post that he had seriously damaged two ligaments in his left ankle.

The timing was cruel for the three-time grand slam champion, who had won back-to-back matches for the first time this year in Miami.

Murray has said he is unlikely to play beyond this summer as retirement looms ever nearer.

It is unclear if he will be fit for Wimbledon, which gets under way on July 1, while the Olympic Games in Paris – which the two-time gold medallist said he would like to play at – starts on July 26.