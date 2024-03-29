Andy Murray to miss next two tournaments but may not require surgery

Andy Murray limps off the court in Miami following his loss to Tomas Machac - Getty Images/Al Bello

The details of Andy Murray’s route back to the match court remain shrouded in doubt after he withdrew from his two next intended tournaments in Monte Carlo and Munich, but said nothing about any medical intervention.

Murray ruptured two ankle ligaments in Miami on Sunday during his latest three-and-a-half-hour epic, this one against Tomas Machac of Czech Republic.

Experts have suggested that surgery would be a last resort, and that Murray could probably compensate for the damaged ligaments by building up other muscles in his ankle instead.

An update on Friday from Murray’s management implied he will indeed be pursuing the more conservative option – rest, rehabilitation and rebuilding rather than an operation – but offered little guidance as to his likely return date.

“Following consultation with his team and medical experts, Andy Murray has taken the decision to miss the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters and BMW Open Munich,” the statement said.

“At this stage, it is still not clear how long Andy will be out of action, and he is continuing to review options with his medical team. Obviously this is very disappointing news for Andy and he has reiterated his desire to get back on court as soon as possible. He thanks all his fans for their kind messages of support and will continue to update everybody as the situation evolves.”

Murray’s latest injury threatens to disrupt the planned grand finale of his career. Although he has not identified an exact tournament to finish on, he said a month ago: “I’m likely not going to play past this summer.”

Wimbledon is the clear priority for any last lap, although Murray may also consider a visit to Paris in July if he feels that it could deliver a fourth Olympic medal.

In the immediate aftermath of his loss to Machac, he sounded as if he had come to terms with his imminent departure. “I am looking forward to the end now,” he told reporters, “giving my best for the next few months and then getting to be at home with my family.”

But the sudden shock of his ankle injury – which happened when he rolled over on his left foot towards the end of the deciding set – evoked his old sense of defiance. “Goes without saying this is a tough one to take,” Murray said in an Instagram post. “I’ll be out for an extended period. But I’ll be back with one hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right.”