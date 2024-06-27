Andy Murray makes training return as hopes for Wimbledon farewell boosted after surgery

Andy Murray has returned to training after back surgery and is still fighting hard for a potential Wimbledon swan song next week.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray underwent an operation to remove a spinal cyst on Saturday and is now in a race against time to feature at Wimbledon.

Murray will leave a final decision on his Wimbledon fitness to the last minute to maximise his chances of featuring there one more time.

The 37-year-old has already made it clear that Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics will be his career swan song, but surgery has plunged an on-court farewell into doubt.

An ATP Tour statement had announced Murray’s Wimbledon withdrawal, but that was sent in error and soon deleted. Earlier this week, Murray’s camp said that no decision on his Wimbledon status had been reached.

And now a spokesperson for Murray has revealed his surgery went well and that the Scot has still not ruled out making it onto the grass at SW19, with Wimbledon starting on Monday.

“Andy is recovering well from his surgery and has started training again,” said a spokesperson for the two-time Wimbledon champion.

Retirement looming: Andy Murray is expected to call time on his illustrious tennis career later this summer (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

“At this stage it is too soon to confirm for definite whether he will play Wimbledon, but he is working towards that and a final decision will be made as late as possible.”

Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart are all due in quarter-final action at Eastbourne on Thursday.

Raducanu is facing sixth seed Daria Kasatkina, Boulter saw off Jelena Ostapenko to book a meeting with Jasmine Paolini and Dart moved past Sofia Kenin for a clash with Leylah Fernandez.

British schoolgirl Hannah Klugman, the world No623, is also bidding to become the second youngest modern-day Wimbledon qualifier.

Victory over world No 121 Alycia Parks would send Klugman, 15, into next week’s main draw.