Andy Murray LIVE: Stuttgart Open final latest score and updates from Matteo Berrettini contest

Andy Murray faces Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Stuttgart Open this afternoon as the Scot targets a first grass-court title for six years and continues his preparation for Wimbledon.

Murray notched an impressive quarter-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier this week before downing Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals on Saturday and now takes on Berrettini in search of his 47th career title and first on grass since Wimbledon 2016.

Tsitsipas was the No 1 seed and Murray’s win was his first over a top-five player in the world for six years. Murray’s serving has been particularly reliable this week and that will stand him in good stead for the rest of the grass-court season.

Murray looks to have benefitted from his decision to skip the French Open, despite enjoying some good matches on clay in the lead-up, and appears fresh on grass. He plans to play at Queen’s before embarking on another mission to shock Wimbledon glory, aged 35, later this month but first up is a trophy battle with Berrettini in Stuttgart.

Follow live coverage of the Stuttgart Open final below:

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini updates

Andy Murray takes on Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart Open final

Match gets underway at 2pm

Murray seeking a first grass-court title since 2016

The Scot has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios among others this week

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini - Stuttgart Open final

13:59 , Jack Rathborn

Andy Murray lines up in the Stuttgart final today (AP)

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini - Stuttgart Open final

13:56 , Luke Baker

The players will be out on court shortly.

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini for the Stuttgart Open title.

Andy Murray to play Lorenzo Sonego in first round at Queen’s

13:47 , Luke Baker

In other tennis news, Andy Murray will play Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Cinch Championship at Queen’s, which starts on Monday.

The British number three will be bidding for his fifth tournament win as he continues his preparations for next month’s Wimbledon.

British number one Cameron Norrie, the third seed, takes on Bulgaria’s former Wimbledon semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov and second-ranked Briton Dan Evans faces defending champion Matteo Berrettini.

Ryan Peniston, the British number seven, has been handed a tough opening-round draw as he plays top seed and French Open runner-up Casper Ruud.

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini live stream: How to watch Stuttgart Open final online and on TV

13:40 , Luke Baker

Andy Murray beat Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals to move one win away from a first grass-court title in six years.

He faces Matteo Berrettini today - here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Stuttgart Open final

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini

13:31 , Luke Baker

Around 30 minutes until the players are out on court in Stuttgart. Can Andy Murray battle his way to a first grass-court title for six yearS?

Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini head to head

13:22 , Luke Baker

Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini have faced each other twice in their careers.

The first meeting came in 2019, where the Brit won in Beijing and again at last year’s cinch Championships at Queen’s, where the Italian came out on top.

Who will take the lead in the head-to-head battle today?

How to watch Andy Murray vs Berrettini?

13:15 , Luke Baker

The Stuttgart Open (also known as the Boss Open) is not broadcast live in the UK. However, Murray vs Kyrgios can be streamed online via Tennis TV. You can register an account for free but then must choose a subscription package. A premium account is £9.99 monthly or £89.99 annually.

Alternatively, the final will also be available to watch on Tennis Channel International. You can subscribe to watch from £2.49 a month.

Andy Murray beats Nick Kyrgios in Stuttgart Open semi-final

13:10 , Luke Baker

Andy Murray beat Nick Kyrgios in straight sets to book his place in the final of the Stuttgart Open.

The Scot followed up his victory over top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 7-6 (5) 6-2 triumph to reach his 70th career final.

The first set went with serve before Murray took it with his second set point of the tie-break. And he raced through the second, quickly opening up a 5-1 lead before sealing victory over combustible Australian Kyrgios in just over an hour-and-a-half.

A day after seeing off Tsitsipas in the quarter final, the first time he had beaten a top-five player since victory over Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals in 2016, Murray continued to show his prowess on grass as builds up to Wimbledon.

The British number three, currently ranked 68 in the world, will take on Italian world No 10 Matteo Berrettini in the final on Sunday.

Andy Murray beats Nick Kyrgios to reach Stuttgart Open final

Andy Murray’s week at the Stuttgart Open

13:05 , Luke Baker

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini

12:59 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Stuttgart Open final, as Andy Murray takes on Matteo Berrettini.

Murray has had a very promising week in Stuttgart as he continues his Wimbledon preparations - beating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios among others this week.

He’s seeking a first grass-court title for six years but world No 10 Berrettini is a formidable opponent standing in his way.

The final gets underway at 2pm and stick with us for live coverage.