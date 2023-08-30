Andy Murray leads perfect day for Brits at US Open

All six British players reached the second round at the US Open on a spectacular day for British tennis.

Andy Murray made it through after beating fiery Frenchman Corentin Moutet in straight sets.

The Scot was joined in round two by Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage, making at a magnificent seven after Lily Miyazaki’s win on Monday.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is through after Dominik Koepfer retired injured in the second set, while Venus Williams’ 24th US Open ended abruptly with a 6-1 6-1 defeat by Greet Minnen.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day two at Flushing Meadows.

Pic of the day

Jason DeCrow/AP

Any chance Dominik Koepfer had of beating Carlos Alcaraz ended when he suffered an ankle injury.

Match of the day

COMEBACK COMPLETE ✅ Grigor Dimitrov completes an incredible comeback against Alex Molcan! pic.twitter.com/ldxOMTa9Rk — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2023

Grigor Dimitrov, the 19th seed, came from two sets down and saved three match points, including two in a final-set tie-break, to beat Alex Molcan in a four-and-a-half hour marathon. His reward? A second-round meeting with Murray.

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

Bungle of the day

A VAR system to check for incidents such as a double-bounce or hindrance has been introduced this year. But when it was used for the first time, when Moutet challenged a double-bounce call, it did not work properly and proved inconclusive, rather embarrassingly for organisers. Yellow card, surely?

Fallen seeds

Men: Karen Khachanov (11), Tallon Griekspoor (24), Ugo Humbert (29).

Women: Caroline Garcia (7), Donna Vekic (21).

Who’s up next?

Britain’s Lily Miyazaki faces a tough second-round assignment against the 15th seed and current Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.