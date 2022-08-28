Andy Murray inspired by memories of ending grand-slam jinx 10 years on - GETTY IMAGES

Ten years on from the blustery late-night battle that transformed his reputation, Andy Murray has spoken of his relief at finally ending his grand-slam jinx.

Even if Murray is now best known for his twin Wimbledon crowns, his most influential breakthrough arrived at the US Open final of 2012, where he traded blows with Novak Djokovic for almost five hours before eventually chiselling out victory in five topsy-turvy sets.

Here was a magical night in New York, one that glued the patrons of Flushing Meadows to their seats until past 1am. It was also a coming-of-age experience for Murray, who thus ended a sequence of four defeats in major finals. His long-awaited elevation to the status of “grand-slam champion” allowed him to park many years of public inquisition and private doubt.

“That was a huge moment for me,” Murray told reporters this weekend, while sitting in one of the café areas outside Arthur Ashe Stadium. “I’d been put under a lot of pressure to try and achieve that [first grand-slam title]. A lot of what I’d achieved in my career up to that point felt, to me anyway, kind of irrelevant, because of the questions I’d continued to get asked about winning slams.

“Am I good enough? Am I fit enough? Am I mentally strong enough? Like, lots and lots of questions over a period of time. And yeah, it was nice to finally be able to move on from that because it’s not particularly helpful and also the players I was competing against... maybe at the time they were all great players but not how everyone is seeing them now.

“They’re pretty much being seen as the three best tennis players of all time, certainly on the men’s side. It wasn’t easy to win slams in this era – and I knew that. I was aware of that. But I don’t think everyone else was.”

Photos from September 10 2012, show a bouffant-haired, wide-eyed Murray battling with a gusty wind and the most implacable of opponents. So what does the man himself remember when he thinks back to that wild night?

“I remember how I felt before the match,” he replied. “I remember being in the locker room on my own and feeling unbelievably nervous and feeling pretty lonely and kind of feeling a lot of pressure.

“I remember after the match going back on to the court before I left the venue and just sort of being out there again... I can’t remember if my wife came on to the court soon-ish after the match. But I went and did a few bits and pieces press-wise and then I think I went back out there. Yeah, just wanted to be out there on my own.

“I was very proud of myself and, yeah, I felt very relaxed in that moment. I didn’t feel like going wild and celebrating. I didn’t feel like... after Wimbledon in 2013, I felt kind of exhausted and flat. I didn’t really feel like that, from my memory. I just felt quite relaxed and it was just such a big relief to get over that line.

“Now, I don’t think about it ever really in my day-to-day life. Sometimes people might ask me about it and I’ll remember it, but it’s not something I think about every day. And yeah, it seems like a long time ago. A lot’s happened in my life since then and a lot more important things than that, for sure.”

One vital factor in that US Open triumph was the presence of Ivan Lendl, who was still in his first season as Murray’s coach. Despite once telling reporters that “I don’t do any technique – I suck at it”, Lendl has always boosted Murray’s confidence through his very presence. So it is good to report that Old Stoneface is back in New York this week, ready to glare down from the stands in his familiar baleful fashion.

Ivan Lendl is back in Andy Murray's corner

Murray has an enigma to solve before he goes on court against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundulo – the 24th seed – in Monday’s opening match on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

He has suffered from debilitating cramps in all four tournaments he has played in the United States this summer. He underwent sweat testing last week to see if there is any physical imbalance behind these mysterious symptoms. But the results showed him to be in perfect health.

“Sweat test was good, blood test was good,” said Murray. “No illnesses. I think it would be nice if it were one thing, if you were deficient in something. Then maybe you could say it is because of that. But at least I know now it is more down to either conditioning or hydration or food-related.

“That is something I can control a little bit as well. But I feel like I am in decent shape so that it is why it is concerning. I don’t really know why it has happened...

“Last few days in practice I have actually felt a bit better in the conditions. Hopefully I will be all right on Monday.”