Andy Murray included in Great Britain Davis Cup team as Jack Draper misses out

Murray joins Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and world doubles number one Joe Salisbury in the line-up (AP)

Andy Murray has been included in Great Britain's Davis Cup team for the group stage of the competition in Glasgow next month but there is no place for rising star Jack Draper.

Murray joins Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and world doubles number one Joe Salisbury in the line-up for Britain's matches against the United States, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

Twenty-year-old Draper has surged from outside the top 250 to 55 in the rankings this season but Murray, who is eight places higher, gets the nod to provide singles competition to Wimbledon semi-finalist Norrie and 23rd-ranked Evans.

More follows...