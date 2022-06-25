Andy Murray hopeful Ivan Lendl reunion can inspire Wimbledon run: “He still believes in me”

Andy Murray will have a familiar figure in his corner as he targets a deep run at Wimbledon.

The two-time SW19 champion provided a positive update on his injury situation, with Murray insisting he was feeling good despite an abdominal strain hampering his preparations ahead of the tournament.

Before that there had real signs of encouragement, with the Brit beating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios in Stuttgart before losing a tight final to Matteo Berretini, who went on to also lift the title at Queen’s.

Ivan Lendl is working with the Murray for a third spell as coach, having been a part of the 35-year-old’s team for all three of his Grand Slam titles, and his return is a welcome one.

”Obviously having Ivan on my team helps, we’ve had a lot of success in the past,” Murray said.

“We know each other well. He still believes in me. There’s not loads of coaches, you know, people out there that have done over this last period, and he has. That definitely helps me.”

He added: “I think I showed a couple weeks ago that there was still good tennis left in me. I mean, I beat a guy in the top five in the world, you know, was neck-and-neck with Berrettini, who is one of the best grass court players in the world before the injury.

“I played well against Kyrgios, as well. The first set was a good level. And I’ve been doing pretty well in practices.

“I know the tennis is in there, I just need to bring it out during the event now.”

Away from tennis, one of the biggest recent stories in sport has been the LIV Golf Series, a Saudi-backed breakaway tour that has has accusations of sportswashing thrown at it. Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are among the players to have turned their back on the PGA Tour to compete.

Murray confirmed he has no interest in taking part in a hypothetical tennis equivalent, having already turned down offers to play in the past.

“They put on an event in Saudi Arabia a few years ago, and I was offered to play there,” Murray said.

“I know a number of the other guys on the tour were offered to play there. I don’t think the player field that went was what they were hoping.

“A lot of the, I would say, top players and bigger names turned it down. And I personally wouldn’t go and play there.”