Andy Murray: Former world No 1 will give ‘heart and soul’ in comeback after hip surgery

Andy Murray will give his “heart and soul” to come back to tennis after a career-saving operation.

The Scot has revealed his intention to retire from the sport after Wimbledon this year, though his appearance at SW19 is now in doubt.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The operation should “improve his quality of life,” but the three-time grand slam winner’s mother Judy has revealed his future prospects are positive.

“He is doing pretty well,” said Murray. “It is not that long since he had the operation and time will tell.

“Nobody knows how he is going to recover in the longer term. He is in a good place mentally and we just keep our fingers crossed.

“But I tell you, if anybody can do it he can because he will put his heart and soul into it like he does with everything. So fingers crossed.”

Judy Murray watches son Andy vs Roberto Bautista Agut (AFP/Getty)

Murray’s mother admits his emotional press conference was “hard” to take in, even tougher than watching him lose his Australian Open match to Roberto Bautista Agut in five sets.

“He has always worn his heart on his sleeve and that was just what he did,” Murray added. “When he went out and played the match in Australia I think I knew, like everybody else around him that was close to him, how much pain he has been in for such a long time and what he is putting his body through.”