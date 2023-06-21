Andy Murray’s family blasts All England Club for ‘appalling’ Wimbledon rivalry painting snub

Where’s Andy? Murray is not included in this official illustration to promote Wimbledon - All England Club/Grant Gruenhaupt

Andy Murray’s family have branded a promotional painting ahead of this year’s Wimbledon Championships “appalling at every level” after it omitted the two-time champion.

The image, distributed by the All England Club on Tuesday via social media, depicts Wimbledon’s famous rivalries and features Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner standing in the centre of the clubhouse.

Behind them on the stairs is Roger Federer with an arm around each of his most implacable opponents: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

But Murray – who ended a 77-year drought for male players at Wimbledon in 2013 – is absent from the picture.

Andy’s brother Jamie responded to the AELTC’s post on Instagram (above) with a simple comment saying “Where’s Andy Murray?”

Later, speaking to reporters at Queen’s, Jamie Murray was asked whether he thought the omission was disrespectful.

“I thought so,” he replied. “I mean, he was part of the big four for 10 years, maybe more. Obviously he was No 1 in the world and then he smashed up his hip, and since then it’s been tough going for him.

“But he won the singles twice in an incredible era of tennis and made another final.

“I thought it was a bit of a slight, especially with everything that he brought to the tournament for so long. The whole country was falling in behind his journey to try to become the champion – but there you go.”

Andy’s uncle, Niall Erskine, was also outspoken in an angry Twitter outburst. “Appalling at every level,” wrote Erskine. “All about the men in the forefront and your own British history maker nowhere to be seen. You should be ashamed of yourselves.”

Other comments on social media highlighted the way in which the aforementioned five male players dominate the image. There are four more men (Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker, Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe) visible on the next floor of the AELTC clubhouse.

Admittedly, the artist has also included three sets of female rivals: namely the two Williams sisters, Chris Evert alongside Martina Navratilova, and a hard-to-identify pair who are thought to be Iga Swiatek and reigning champion Elena Rybakina. But they are all in the background, prompting claims of sexism.

The image was created by Grant Gruenhaupt, an illustrator who specialises in sporting scenes, and who also provided the All England Club with promotional artwork during last year’s Wimbledon.

Responding to Jamie Murray’s query on Instragram, Gruenhaupt wrote “Worry not Jamie, there are more paintings on the way.”

The 10th anniversary of Andy Murray’s first Wimbledon title is due on July 7.