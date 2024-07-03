Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu to pair up in mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu – pictured here in 2021 – will pair up at WImbledon this year - Shutterstock/John Salangsang

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will play together in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon, it has been announced.

Murray had to pull out of the singles yesterday ahead of his final outing at SW19 owing to a back injury but will now contest both the doubles – alongside brother Jamie – and mixed doubles.

The two-time champion has played in the mixed doubles on three occasions, with the last time coming in 2019 when he partnered Serena Williams before losing in the third round.

Raducanu, who impressed in her first-round singles win over Italian over Renata Zarazua, faces Elise Mertens on No1 Court later this afternoon.

Former GB Davis Cup captain John Lloyd, a two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles winner, said: “Love it. I can’t believe it. That is so good to have these two together.

“She [Emma Raducanu] idolises Andy [Murray] and now she gets a chance to play with him in probably his last tournament. How special is that?

“You know how seriously he is taking that. He’ll have said to Emma ‘we’re going to win this. We’re not here just to have fun.’ That’s how competitive he is.

“I think that will be on the Centre Court.

“You can imagine there was no hesitation when the phone call came through. There will be a bit of pressure on Emma but she’s playing with her idol. What a great combo.”

First-round matches in the mixed doubles are due to start on Friday.

