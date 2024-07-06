Andy Murray devastated to miss out on Wimbledon farewell

Andy Murray is absolutely devastated to miss out on a final match at Wimbledon, the PA news agency understands.

The Scot was due to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu on Saturday evening but the former US Open champion pulled out of the clash earlier in the day citing stiffness in her right wrist.

There had been great anticipation about Britain’s two most high-profile players teaming up to give Murray a final swansong at the All England Club.

The news would have come as a huge disappointment to ticket-holders but also to Murray, whose career was celebrated on Centre Court on Thursday after a first-round men’s doubles defeat alongside his brother Jamie.

He made a late decision to ask Raducanu to play mixed doubles on Tuesday evening as he looked to prolong his final Wimbledon and was excited about the opportunity.

The 21-year-old, though, said in a statement: “Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist this morning, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight.

“I’m disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care.”

Andy Murray was given an emotional send-off on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Raducanu is due to play her fourth-round singles match on Sunday against Lulu Sun, and she is understandably cautious about pushing her body too far having undergone surgery on both wrists and one ankle last year, keeping her out for eight months.

Judy Murray called the news that Raducanu was no longer playing alongside her son as “astonishing” on social media site X.

Andy Murray insisted on Thursday that there will be no change of heart regarding his retirement once he recovers from his latest ailment, saying: “I know that it’s time now. I’m ready for that.”

He will head off on a family holiday before preparing for the final event of his career at the Olympics in Paris, where he is entered in singles and doubles with Dan Evans.

Emma Raducanu winces during practice (Mike Egerton/PA)

Raducanu, meanwhile, must hope the problem does not derail her Wimbledon run, with the 21-year-old now fancied to reach at least the quarter-finals.

There does not appear too much cause for alarm, with Raducanu hitting at the All England Club on Saturday, although she was pictured looking uncomfortable.

The former US Open champion again wore an England shirt ahead of the Euro 2024 quarter-final clash later on Saturday.