Andy Murray delays his grass-court return by withdrawing from Nottingham

Andy Murray has pulled out of next week’s grass-court event in Nottingham.

The former world number one had been due to play his first singles tournament since March in the Challenger event but is instead focusing on Queen’s and Wimbledon.

Murray sustained his latest physical problem, a groin issue, in his sleep ahead of the Miami Open in late March and pulled out of the French Open after experiencing further discomfort.

Andy Murray had been due to play in Nottingham for the first time since 2006 (Rui Vieira/PA)

It is not believed there has been a setback in his recovery, with the 34-year-old practising at Wimbledon over the past week.

But he has decided to give himself another week of training and is planning to be back on the match court for the cinch Championships at Queen’s Club beginning on June 14.

Murray has only played three tour-level singles matches since October but practised with leading players in Rome last month as well as playing two doubles contests.