Andy Murray to Retire in 2019; Australian Open Could Be Last Tournament

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray could potentially retire following the conclusion of the 2019 Australian Open due to a lingering hip injury, he told reporters on Thursday.

Murray struggled to speak during an emotional press conference on Thursday, according to Times Sports' Stuart Fraser. Murray briefly left the media room before returning, then explained to media that his intention is to retire following Wimbledon 2019. However, Murray later admitted that the Australian Open could mark the final tournament of his career.

"Wimbledon is where I would like to stop playing, but I am not certain I am able to do that," Murray said, per Fraser.

"... I'm not sure I can play through the pain for another four or five months."

Murray said that he saw his surgeon on Wednesday. He is considering having an operation on his hip that could be considered more severe than the surgery he underwent in January 2018.

"Not feeling good," Murray said. "Been struggling for a long time. Been in a lot of pain for 20 months now. Pretty much done everything that I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn't helped."

Murray, 31, is scheduled to face Roberto Bautista Agut on Sunday, Jan. 13, in a Round of 128 match in the Australian Open.