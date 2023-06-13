Andy Murray left shaken by 'heartbreaking' Nottingham killings

Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates in the Men's Singles Round of 32 match against Joris De Loore of Belgium (not pictured) during Day Two of the Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre on June 13, 2023 in Nottingham, England - Getty Images/Nathan Stirk

Andy Murray said he did not know whether play would go ahead at the Nottingham Open after the “heartbreaking” incident in the city centre overnight.

Three people were killed and another three were in hospital after an attack in the early hours of the morning, with much of the local area cordoned off.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Play did go ahead as planned and Murray, extended his match-winning streak to six with a first-round victory in Nottingham.

Building on his title at the Surbiton Trophy last week, Murray was brimming with confidence as he made his first appearance at the event in 17 years. Now 36, he dispatched world No 194 Joris De Loore, of Belgium, 6-3, 6-4 in just under 90 minutes.

But Murray, who ate out in Nottingham city centre not far from where the attacks happened, said the incident was “way more important than tennis”.

He said: “It was obviously shocking when I woke up this morning and when I was going down to breakfast a few messages on our team chat came up,” he said.

“We are staying in the city centre and had been out for dinner last night and walking around those areas. You never expect something like that to happen, it was really shocking.

“I didn’t know if it was going to affect anything here or not because the streets were closed this morning.”

Murray’s win was a routine one over a qualifier, but another good sign as he continues his preparations for Wimbledon next month. Whereas he sometimes complicates matches from winning positions, this past week he has been clinical, serving well, and bookended this victory with two aces.

The last time the former world No 1 won so many matches in succession was November 2019, when he backed up winning a title in Antwerp with a singles victory in the Davis Cup.

“It was tricky, very blustery conditions today,” Murray said. “I struggled for my timing a bit early on, but I served well throughout the match and that helped me. I’d say these courts are more similar to how Wimbledon plays, like in the second week – so hopefully I’m in the second week [at Wimbledon].

“The main thing for me is to try and obviously get as many matches as possible, play in different conditions against all different styles of opponent. I want to get as deep as possible and try and get close to seeding for Wimbledon. That’s my goal these next few weeks, so hopefully I can get a bit closer this week.”

Burrage and Broady through

Earlier in Nottingham, fellow British player Jodie Burrage outlasted the Czech Republic’s Tereza Martincova – and overcame serving 12 double faults herself – to win a three-hour slugfest 7-6, 3-6, 7-6. She plays third seed Magda Linette in the second round.

“I wish I wasn’t part of it, to be quite honest,” Burrage said of the unexpected epic against the world No 121. “I’m so proud I got through that. I was battling.”

Liam Broady, the British No 5, also won a three-setter, beating Rio Noguchi, of Japan, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. Katie Swan, who was a finalist in Surbiton on Sunday, lost her opening match to France’s Alize Cornet 2-6, 6-1, 6-4. British No 1 Katie Boulter beat compatriot Emily Appleton 6-1, 6-3.

Liam Broady - PA/Mike Egerton

‘Be patient,’ Kyrgios urges fans

Meanwhile, in Stuttgart, last year’s Wimbledon finalist, Nick Kyrgios, lost the first singles match he has played since last October, going down 7-5, 6-3 to Wu Yibing, of China.

Story continues

Kyrgios has not competed this season, after surgery to repair a meniscus in his left knee forced him to withdraw from the Australian Open in January. He looked undercooked and in discomfort on the court in Germany.

“Be patient with me my fans please …” Kyrgios posted on his Twitter feed.

Be patient with me my fans please…. It’s a process to get back to where I was. I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 13, 2023

In another stunted comeback, seven-time major champion Venus Williams lost her first match in five months, against a tour debutant at the Libema Open.

Switzerland’s Celine Naef was playing in her first senior fixture on the WTA Tour. Born on June 25, 2005, she is the youngest opponent Williams has ever faced. In fact, she was born a week before Williams won the fifth of her major singles titles at Wimbledon.

The 25-year age gap and experience deficit was plain to see in the first hour, as 42-year-old Williams – playing in her 1,046th match at tour level – rolled back the years.

She was flying high at a set and a break up, with sister Serena watching from the stands, but at 4-2 up in the second set began leaking errors. While Naef grew into the match, Williams faded, and the 17-year-old’s nerves subsided enough to secure a 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory.

“Amazing, I cannot believe I had a chance to play against Venus, she’s an amazing player and really a role model for everyone,” a star-struck Naef said post-match.

“For me it was the biggest stage I’ve ever played. It was incredible to play in front of such a big crowd. I was very nervous, but I tried to just keep going and tried my best. I’m very happy about it.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.