Andy Murray confident he is on the brink of a breakthrough at Paris Masters

Andy Murray is confident he is on the brink of a breakthrough after a series of near misses in recent tournaments.

The former world No1 has picked up a handful of notable wins in recent weeks but struggled to back them up.

But ahead of his return to action at the Paris Masters, where he faces American Jenson Brooksby in the opening round later tonight, he said he felt on the precipice of a turning point.

“I’m not going to keep losing in the second and third round of tournaments,” he said. “I will get better and I will improve and I will break through in one week or three weeks or a few months.

“If I continue on that path and build up a little bit more consistency, be that little bit more clinical and be a bit more ruthless I will start winning more and have some deep runs but it’s tough.

“Draws have been hard, I’ve played in some tough tournaments. There are no easy matches. But it will happen sooner rather than later I think.”

Murray, whose ranking has dipped to 156th in the world, was handed a wildcard into the Paris Masters draw, faces the prospect of No9 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round if he beats qualifier Brooksby in their opening encounter.

In his last meeting against Canadian Auger-Aliassime at last year’s US Open, the Briton was defeated in straight sets.

Murray, a former Paris Masters champion, has also been handed a wildcard into the subsequent Stockholm Open.

