Andy Murray to coach Novak Djokovic

Murray retired earlier this year and has swiftly moved into coaching - PA/John Walton

Andy Murray will coach Novak Djokovic during the Australian Open.

Murray, who retired after the summer Olympics, will join the Serbian’s team in the off-season and coach him through to the opening grand slam of 2025.

The Scot said: “I’m going to be joining Novak’s team in the off-season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open.

“I’m really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals.”

Djokovic added: “I am excited to have one of my greatest rivals on the same side of the net, as my coach. Looking forward to start of the season and competing in Australia alongside Andy with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on the Australian soil.”

Murray lost four Australian Open finals to Djokovic – in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016. He became the first British man since Fred Perry in 1936 to win the Wimbledon title when he defeated Djokovic 6–4, 7–5, 6–4 in 2013.

He never liked retirement anyway. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ga4UlV2kQW — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 23, 2024

Last month, Djokovic said that the confirmed retirements of Murray and Roger Federer – plus the then-anticipated retirement of Rafael Nadal – was “a bit overwhelming”.

He added: “I don’t know what to make out of it. I still enjoy competing but part of me left with them, a big part of me.”

Djokovic, 37, will now have Murray in his corner as he bids for an 11th Australian Open title and a 25th major title.

Murray’s post-Olympics retirement

An emotional Murray expressed gratitude for “going out on my own terms” after his magnificent tennis career ended at the Paris Olympics in the summer.

Murray and his partner Dan Evans lost to Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in a straight-sets Olympic quarter-final doubles defeat to the USA.

Speaking after Murray’s retirement, Djokovic said: “I have only praise for him. He’s been an incredible competitor out on the court – one of the greatest warriors tennis has seen. His fighting spirit is something that will inspire many generations to come. I’ve been inspired by him even though we’re the same age. With his artificial hip, surgeries and all the injuries, to keep coming back and keep grinding at the Challenger level to build rankings. That is super impressive for someone who has had the career he’s had.”

The Lawn Tennis Association have pledged to honour the greatest British tennis player of modern times by naming the centre court seating arena at Queen’s Club as the Andy Murray Arena.

Scott Lloyd, the LTA’s chief executive, said: “Andy is the greatest tennis player ever to come from this country and a giant of British sport. His contribution to the game is immense and has brought us all so many moments of pride. He was relentless in his pursuit of excellence and had a single-minded determination to succeed.”