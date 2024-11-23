Andy Murray to coach Novak Djokovic for Australian Open

Andy Murray (left) and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon’s Aorangi Park practice courts in June 2024. Now they will be working together. Photograph: Adam Stoltman/Alamy

Andy Murray has announced that he will start the 2025 season as the new coach of his former rival Novak Djokovic in a sensational first coaching role since his retirement from the sport.

The 37-year-olds, who were born just a week apart, have competed with each other as rivals from their childhood and they faced each other 36 times on the ATP Tour.

After 19 years as a professional, Murray retired from playing at the Olympic Games this year. Djokovic, meanwhile, won gold at the Olympics for the first time, the one major trophy he had not previously won. Murray will coach Djokovic at least until the end of the Australian Open. The Serb won 25 times to the Scot’s 11 including in four Australian Open finals and one semi, but Murray was victorious at the 2012 US Open and Wimbledon in 2013 for his first two grand slam titles.

Novak Djokovic commented: “I am excited to have one of my greatest rivals on the same side of the net, as my coach. Looking forward to start of the season and competing in Australia alongside Andy, with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on Australian soil.”

Andy Murray commented: “I’m going to be joining Novak’s team in the off season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open. I’m really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals.”

More to follow