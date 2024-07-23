Advertisement

Andy Murray’s career in pictures as British tennis great announces retirement

pa sport staff
·2 min read

Andy Murray’s career is coming to an end after he announced his decision to retire after the Paris Olympics at the age of 37.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his career in pictures.

Wimbledon 2004 Andy Murray
Andy Murray reached the third round of the Wimbledon boys’ singles in 2004 (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Tennis – Wimbledon Championships 2005 – Men’s Third Round – Andrew Murray v David Nalbandian – All England Club
A third-round Wimbledon defeat by David Nalbandian in 2005 (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Tennis – Wimbledon Championships 2006 – All England Club – Day Six
Beating Andy Roddick on his way to becoming British number one in 2005 (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Olympics – Sports Personality of the Year Shortlist – Filer
A first grand slam final at the 2008 US Open, losing to Roger Federer (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Tennis – Australian Open 2010 – Day Fourteen – Melbourne Park
Another defeat by Federer in the 2010 Australian Open final (Jon Buckle/PA)
Tennis – 2011 Australian Open – Day Fourteen – Melbourne Park
The 2011 Australian Open final, and this time a defeat by Novak Djokovic (PA)
Tennis – 2012 Wimbledon Championships – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
A first Wimbledon final in 2012, but Federer wins again (Adam Davy/PA)
Andy Murray cries after losing the Wimbledon final in 2012
Murray’s tears in his post-match interview touched the nation (Adam Davy/PA)
London Olympic Games – Day 9
A breakthrough moment, beating Federer to Olympic gold at London 2012 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Andy Murray’s Dunblane celebration
Celebrating the first grand slam win, the 2012 US Open defeat of Djokovic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tennis – 2013 Wimbledon Championships – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
He’s done it! Wimbledon glory in 2013 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Andy Murray after winning Wimbledon in 2013
The moment of victory (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sport – BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2013 – First Direct Arena
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2013 (BBC)
Andy Murray file photo
Davis Cup delight in 2015 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Wimbledon 2016 – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Wimbledon title number two after beating Milos Raonic in 2016 (Adam Davy/PA)
Barclays ATP World Tour Finals – Day Eight – The O2
Victory over Djokovic at the ATP Finals and the world number one spot (Adam Davy/PA)
Wimbledon 2017 – Day Nine – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Feeling the pain of defeat to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon 2017 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Murray and Serena Williams formed the highest-profile mixed doubles partnership of recent memory at Wimbledon in 2019
Murray and Serena Williams formed the highest-profile mixed doubles partnership in recent memory at Wimbledon in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)
Andy Murray during a training session at Wimbledon in 2024
Murray could not take part in his last planned Wimbledon singles campaign in 2024 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement