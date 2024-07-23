Andy Murray’s career in pictures as British tennis great announces retirement

Andy Murray’s career is coming to an end after he announced his decision to retire after the Paris Olympics at the age of 37.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his career in pictures.

Andy Murray reached the third round of the Wimbledon boys’ singles in 2004 (Andrew Parsons/PA)

A third-round Wimbledon defeat by David Nalbandian in 2005 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Beating Andy Roddick on his way to becoming British number one in 2005 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

A first grand slam final at the 2008 US Open, losing to Roger Federer (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Another defeat by Federer in the 2010 Australian Open final (Jon Buckle/PA)

The 2011 Australian Open final, and this time a defeat by Novak Djokovic (PA)

A first Wimbledon final in 2012, but Federer wins again (Adam Davy/PA)

Murray’s tears in his post-match interview touched the nation (Adam Davy/PA)

A breakthrough moment, beating Federer to Olympic gold at London 2012 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celebrating the first grand slam win, the 2012 US Open defeat of Djokovic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He’s done it! Wimbledon glory in 2013 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The moment of victory (Jonathan Brady/PA)

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2013 (BBC)

Davis Cup delight in 2015 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Wimbledon title number two after beating Milos Raonic in 2016 (Adam Davy/PA)

Victory over Djokovic at the ATP Finals and the world number one spot (Adam Davy/PA)

Feeling the pain of defeat to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon 2017 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Murray and Serena Williams formed the highest-profile mixed doubles partnership in recent memory at Wimbledon in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)