Andy Murray added to US Open main draw after Stan Wawrinka withdrawal

Andy Murray has been added to the main draw of the US Open following the withdrawal of Stan Wawrinka.

Murray, who won the US Open in 2012, most recently represented Great Britain in the men’s doubles but withdraw from the singles tournament in Tokyo on the advice of his medical team.

The 34-year-old missed the Australian Open due to Covid and skipped the French Open before making the third round of Wimbledon in July.

Murray, who has undergone surgeries on his hip in 2018 and 2019, will now compete at Flushing Meadows, which kicks off on August 30.

Wawrinka, who captured the last of his three career Grand Slam titles at the 2016 US Open, withdrew as he continues to recover from foot surgery.

The 36-year-old former world number three underwent an operation on his left foot this year and has not played on the tour since an opening round defeat at the Qatar Open in March.

