Andy Marinos tenders shock resignation as Rugby Australia CEO

Rugby Australia is searching for a new chief executive after Andy Marinos tendered his shock resignation from the role on Monday, just four months out from the Rugby World Cup. RA revealed Marinos’s intention to step down to “pursue new opportunities”, although he will remain in the role to oversee a brief transition period until mid-June.

Marinos will depart with RA’s finances back on an even keel, after the organisation announced last week it had turned around a $27.1m deficit after the Covid pandemic left it on the brink of “catastrophe”. Last week’s AGM confirmed a $8.2m profit was made for 2022.

RA thanked Marinos for his work since taking over the role in December 2020 and said he had been fundamental in the turnaround of the business, which returned to profit for the first time in four years.

“Andy will leave RA having delivered several key projects, including the finalisation of the 2027 and 2029 Rugby World Cups, locking in the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour, planning for a new contracting model for the professional game, implementation of strategy to professionalise Women’s XVs rugby, and a new four-year collective bargaining agreement for our professional men’s and women’s players,” RA chair Hamish McLennan said.

Marinos said: “The foundations have been established and the business is now well-prepared to test the market for private equity investment, making it the right time for me to move on.

“Importantly, I will leave with the knowledge that RA is in a stronger position than when I joined, and proud of what has been achieved in my tenure as CEO.”

RA has commenced a recruitment process as the countdown continues to the World Cup, which begins in September.