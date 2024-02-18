Who Is Andy Grammer's Wife? All About Aijia Grammer

Andy Grammer’s wife Aijia Grammer has toured with Selena Gomez

Michael Kovac/Getty Aijia Grammer and Andy Grammer attend the 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball on October 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Andy Grammer has said he feels the most himself when he's with his wife.

The “Honey, I'm Good” singer has been married to his Aijia Grammer, a fellow singer whose name is pronounced Asia, since 2012. The couple met while at music school in California and were friends for years before they started dating. Speaking to Glamour in 2015 about how he knew Aijia was the woman for him, Andy said, “You know how you are when you're with your really good friends? Totally yourself? That's it.”

He continued, “When you realize you have the relationship that ‘I am who I am when I'm with you,’ there you go. That doesn't mean you're not going to grow a lot together. You want to find someone you can change with, but you're OK to be who you are.”

The pair share two daughters, Israel “Izzy” and Louisiana “Louie.” Andy has called Aijia his “day one champion” and “the biggest center of joy” in his life. On an episode of NBC’s The Voice, he also once pointed out that she’s “so much more than” his wife.

So, who is Andy Grammer’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Aijia Grammer and her relationship with the singer.

She is a musician

Michael Tullberg/Getty Aijia Grammer attends the 11th annual She Rocks Awards at The Ranch on April 13, 2023 in Anaheim, California.

Like her husband, Aijia is also a singer. She has opened up about being raised in a “very musical family.”

“My grandfather on one side was the head of the Jazz Piano Dept at USC [University of Southern California], and my grandparents on the other side ran a music venue in Hollywood,” Aijia told VoyageLA in 2019. “Music was around and continuously encouraged by my parents. I always say that music was the ‘sports’ of my family."

The Los Angeles-born musician has released her own music, including her single “Arm Candy” in 2023. Aijia has also toured with Selena Gomez and sang backup for Rachel Platten, Hilary Duff and Colbie Caillat.

She met Andy at music school

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Andy Grammer and Aijia Lise arrive at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The couple met each other in the music program at California State University in Northridge, where Aijia was a vocal jazz studies major. During an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Andy recalled “really noticing” Aijia when he went to steal her bass player for a band that he was trying to start.

Speaking to Glamour about meeting his wife, Andy admitted, “I didn't ask her out at first. We were kind of just acquaintances through music, but what got me is that when my mom passed away, I would do these voice notes called ‘Kathy Grams.’ ”

He explained that he would write the quick little songs for people who were going through tough things. Andy revealed to Glamour that Aijia “was looking over someone that was about to pass away” and the day she went over to write a “Kathy Gram” is when they “started to connect a bit.”

She and Andy waited until they were married to have sex

Aijia Grammer Instagram Andy Grammer and Aijia Grammer.

Andy has spoken openly about choosing not to have sex until he got married. While it was supposed to “be sweet,” Andy admitted to Yahoo Lifestyle that his future wife was “confused.” He even typed out a multi-page essay titled “Why We Wouldn’t Just Do the Damn Thing" to explain his choice to Aijia.

“You were a 28-year-old virgin and I took that s--- on our wedding night,” she told her husband during their 2019 interview with Yahoo Lifestyle.

Andy proposed at her house

Aijia Grammer Instagram Andy Grammer and Aijia Grammer.

Andy involved Aijia’s friends and family in his sweet proposal. Dressed in a suit, the “Fine by Me” singer showed up at Aijia’s house one day and blindfolded her. The couple drove around for about an hour until she felt “pretty car sick.” Andy ended up taking Aijia’s blindfold off only to reveal that they were back at her house, which had been made up as a French restaurant with a line of her friends and family waiting to get in.

“So one of her good friends is like the maitre d’, and we get up to the front and I’m like, ‘Listen, I called ahead, I hope we can get a spot,' ” he later told Yahoo Lifestyle. Aijia noted that they were all doing terrible French accents. She said, “He proposed, and I said yes, and everyone cheered. It was so sweet.”

Aijia showed off her engagement ring on Instagram on March 11, 2012. Alongside the photo of herself beaming with her rock, she wrote, “Ummm....Guess what? @andygrammer.”

She and Andy tied the knot in 2012

Steve Granitz/WireImage Andy Grammer and Aijia Grammer at the 64th Annual BMI Pop Awards on May 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Months after announcing her engagement on social media, Aijia married Andy in July 2012. The bride wore a strapless gown paired with red pumps for her big day.

The couple celebrated 11 years of marriage in 2023. Aijia commemorated their anniversary on Instagram, writing, “Easiest decision I ever made.”

She once auditioned for The Voice

Broadimage/Shutterstock Aijia Grammer at the 67th Annual BMI Pop Awards on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Aijia appeared in a 2016 episode of The Voice. The singer auditioned for the TV show with “Say Something,” but the judges did not turn their chairs for her. Aijia wrote about auditioning for the competition in a statement shared on Facebook via Billboard.

Describing herself as a “person who lives life with their heart on their sleeve,” she penned, “An opportunity to audition for The Voice came up and I thought, ‘Why not?’ I had always said that I would NEVER do one of these shows. But I’m a firm believer in saying ‘Yes’ when something rolls your way. If you say ‘Yes,’ something amazing could happen, but if you say ‘No’ you’ll never really know what could have been.”

Aijia added, “Now I’m not going to sit here and tell you that my ego isn’t a bit bruised. Sure it is. But your ego is not a real thing. And isn’t that what life’s all about? Doing things that scare you? You progress when you allow yourself to be vulnerable and to be seen.”

She and Andy share two daughters

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Aijia Grammer, Andy Grammer and their daughters attend CBS Presents: A Home For the Holidays on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Andy and Aijia became parents in 2017. The couple confirmed to PEOPLE in March of that year that they were expecting their first child. “It’s been really exciting because on both sides of our family it’s the first girl, so it’s fun because it’s happy news to everyone,” Aijia said at the time.

The couple’s daughter Louisiana K Grammer was born on July 28, 2017. “We’re so in love. We can’t believe we get to keep her,” Andy told PEOPLE following the birth of his baby girl.

The couple’s family grew on April 3, 2020, with the arrival of their second daughter, Israel “Izzy” Blue, who was born in their living room during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing her arrival on Instagram, Andy wrote, “She is the good news in a sea of bad news, the light in quite a bit of darkness, and the new life in the midst of so much talk of death. She has transformed our household which was in a state of caution, fear, and anxiety into one of knowing, spirituality and intense love. She has brought us back to our center.” The proud husband also shared that his “GODDESS of a wife” labored for 18 hours and delivered Izzy “like a champion.”

Aijia later admitted that she had been “scared to do a home birth” because she thought something was wrong with her “since my 1st labor with Louie had gone sideways” and ultimately ended with a C-Section.

Izzy’s birth at home ended up being “beautiful” and not a “traumatic event at all.” Aijia called it “easily one of the most powerful things I have ever done in my life.”

She is supportive of Andy’s career

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Aijia and Andy Grammer attend the 2019 American Music Awards on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

In a birthday tribute to his wife in 2022, Andy revealed that back when he was street performing, Aijia took his “very raw” worktape CD to Warner Records, where she worked, and told them to sign him.

“They definitely didn’t sign me haha but she has been steadily and loudly believing in me since the beginning,” he penned. “She is my DAY ONE CHAMPION in my career, my family, my spiritual journey, and the biggest center of joy in my life.”

