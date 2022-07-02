Andy Goram: Rangers lead tributes to Scottish football great after death from cancer aged 58

Tributes have been paid to Andy Goram following the former goalkeeper’s death.

Rangers announced on Saturday (July 2) that the Ibrox legend had passed away aged 58 following a short battle against oesophageal cancer, having announced in May that he had only been given six months to live and turned down the option of chemotherapy as it would only extend his life by a matter of months.

Goram also earned 43 senior international caps for Scotland during a lengthy football career that spanned 23 years and also took in spells at Manchester United, Coventry, Sheffield United, Motherwell and Notts County, among other clubs.

Goram started out at Oldham, later returning to the club for a second stint, and spent four years at Hibernian before joining Rangers in 1991.

He made a total of 260 appearances in Glasgow, winning five domestic league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups before departing in 1998.

Andy Goram. 1964-2022



Goram - who also represented Scotland internationally as a cricketer - was previously voted by fans in 1999 as the greatest goalkeeper in Rangers history.

“Rangers Football Club are today deeply saddened to announce the death of our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, following a short battle with cancer,” Rangers said in an official club statement.

“The thoughts of the directors, management, players and staff are today with Andy’s family, and would ask that their privacy is respected at this sad time. Funeral details will be communicated in due course.”

Further tributes to Goram have poured in from around the world of football and beyond, including from Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

She wrote on Twitter: “This is such dreadfully sad news. Andy Goram was one of Scotland’s all time football greats. Gone far too soon. My condolences to his loved ones.”

We are saddened by the loss of our former on-loan goalkeeper, Andy Goram.



Manchester United said: “We are saddened by the loss of our former on-loan goalkeeper, Andy Goram. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Gary Neville tweeted: “Terribly sad news about Andy Goram. RIP Andy. Love to all your family.”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of legendary Scotland goalkeeper, Andy Goram.



A message from the Scottish Football Assocation (SFA) read: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of legendary Scotland goalkeeper, Andy Goram. The thoughts of everyone at the Scottish FA are with Andy’s family and friends at this time.”

Former team-mate Steve Archibald said: “RIP my dear friend Andy Goram ( the Goalie ) lightning quick reflexes, and always gave me max confidence having him in goal, just had to marvel at many of saves he made keeping us in the game. Lots of love and my most sincere condolences to all of Andy’s family X.”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former captain Andy Goram.



Motherwell tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former captain Andy Goram. The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Motherwell FC are with Andy’s family and close friends at this very sad time.”