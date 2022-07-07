Andy Goram, one of Scotland’s greatest goalkeepers, who was a Rangers stalwart and also represented the country at cricket – obituary

Andy Goram celebrates in 1992 as Rangers take the Scottish League title - Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images

Andy Goram, the footballer, who has died of cancer aged 58, was the rock upon which the all-conquering Rangers team of the 1990s was founded; one of the best goalkeepers in Scottish sporting history, despite standing only 5ft 11in, he was also one of only four men to play both football and cricket for Scotland.

A brave and talented shot-stopper with solid positional sense, he made 260 appearances for the Glasgow side between 1991 and 1998, winning the Scottish League title five times, as well as three Scottish Cups and two League Cups, while for Scotland he won 43 caps, and appeared at Euro 92 in Sweden and Euro 96 in England.

He also had an often tempestuous and controversial private life. As his former Rangers teammate Ally McCoist put it, “He had a bit of everything in his make-up.”

Goram in action for Sheffield United in 1998 - Allsport UK

Though he was born and brought up in England, Scottish goalkeeping was in his blood. He was born Andrew Lewis Goram in Bury, then in Lancashire, on April 13 1964; his Scots father Lewis had played in goal north of the border before spending five years at Bury FC and remaining in the town.

Young Andy was a dual sportsman from the off, captaining and keeping wicket for Lancashire Schoolboys: his great sporting hero was not a footballer but Clive Lloyd, the great Lancashire and West Indies batsman.

He played for various local sides, and would later play in the Scottish leagues, as well as turning out for Scotland on four occasions. One of those was against Allan Border’s mighty Australia side in Glasgow in 1989. The first ball he faced was a bouncer from Merv Hughes.

“I ducked out of the way as it whistled past my throat. If it had hit me, it would have killed me,” he wrote. Hughes gave a wicked grin and said: “You should have stuck to football.”

By then football had taken precedence, and he had been signed at 15 by West Bromwich Albion. But when their manager Ron Atkinson departed for Manchester United, his successor, Ronnie Allen, thought that at 5ft 11in Goram was too small for a keeper, and he was released.

In 1981 he joined Oldham Athletic, spending seven successful years at Boundary Park, including being named in the Second Division Team of the Year at the end of the 1986-87 season.

Goram celebrates with the Rangers team following their victory over Airdrie in the 1992 Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park - Professional Sport/Popperfoto via Getty Images

By that time he had made his international debut. In 1983 he had been called up to the England Under-21 squad, but like Ronnie Allen at West Brom, the manager Howard Wilkinson had reservations about Goram’s height, and he had remained eligible for Scotland. He duly made his debut against East Germany in 1985, coming on at half-time for Jim Leighton, the crowd chanting “You’re not English any more.”

In 1987 he finally moved north of the border, joining Hibernian in Edinburgh for a fee of £325,000, then in 1991 he joined Rangers for £1 million. The manager Walter Smith told him to give up the cricket and concentrate on football, and in his first season they won the League, taking the domestic treble the following season as well as reaching the semi-final stage of the inaugural Champions League (including a 4-2 aggregate victory over Leeds United in what was billed as “the Battle of Britain”).

But by then he had a drink problem that would balloon into full-on alcoholism. He missed the 1994 Scottish Cup final after missing his flight home from a short holiday – stranded in a foreign resort with no clothes and no passport. When he returned he found he had been placed on the transfer list – “It was the most humiliating moment of my life.”

He played his way back into Smith’s good books, and went on to win three more League titles, as well as the Scottish Cup and League Cup. But when he somewhat bravely announced that he had a mild form of schizophrenia, opposing fans took up the chant, “There’s only two Andy Gorams.”

While he was routinely excellent on the pitch – he played well for Scotland at Euro 92 – his private life became increasingly chaotic and he seemed to feature on the front pages as often as the back, with a succession of lurid kiss-and-tells. As he put it in his autobiography, “The ease with which you could get women staggered me.”

He was also a gambling addict, once going through £25,000 in a month on the horses. He would use an assumed name on the telephone, but, said one bookie: “We recognise his voice when he phones his bets. He is a great customer because he usually loses.”

In 2012 Goram said he was attending AA meetings. “I’d had enough, I’d been drinking for 32 years, since I was 15,” he said. “I’ve had a good kick at it.”

He left Rangers in 1998, and that year also ended his Scotland career after 43 caps, walking out shortly before the World Cup in France when it became clear that Jim Leighton was the first-choice No 1.

Goram in 1991 on his Rangers debut, a 6-0 win against St Johnstone at Ibrox - Bob Thomas Sports Photography via Getty Images

Goram did the rounds on both sides of the border, most notably spending three seasons at Motherwell and playing two matches for Manchester United on loan. He retired in 2004 and went on to coach at various Scottish clubs.

During his time in Glasgow there were accusations that he was a Loyalist sympathiser, thanks in part to his visits to Rangers supporters’ clubs in Northern Ireland (a traditionally Protestant club, Rangers has inevitably attracted a certain fiery sectarian element among its supporters over the years). One of his ex-wives claimed that he collected Loyalist memorabilia and hung out with the Ulster Volunteer Force.

In 1998 he was criticised for wearing a black armband during a game against Celtic, a few days after the murder in the Maze prison of the Loyalist Billy Wright (“King Rat”); Goram insisted that it was in honour of his recently deceased Aunt Lilly.

In an interview a few weeks before his death he denied any Loyalist sympathies, insisting: “I’ve never condoned sectarianism. Just because I have close links with Northern Ireland and been to the Shankill Road doesn’t mean I support bigotry or terrorism. I’ve loved going to Belfast, where the punters have treated me tremendously.”

Andy Goram, who announced in May 2022 that he was suffering from terminal oesophageal cancer, was married to Jacqui Taylor, Tracey Fitzpatrick and Miriam Wylie (all dissolved). He is survived by two sons from his first two marriages.

Andy Goram, born April 13 1964, died July 2 2022