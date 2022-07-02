Andy Goram: Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper dies aged 58

Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram has died at the age of 58 after a short battle with cancer.

Goram - who was nicknamed The Goalie - revealed in May he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and doctors had given him about six months to live.

He made 260 appearances for Rangers between 1991 and 1998, winning five league titles with the Glasgow club, and was capped 48 times for Scotland.

Goram was also part of the Manchester United squad that won the Premier League in 2001, making two appearances for the Red Devils.

In a statement, Rangers said Goram was a "legendary" player with a history of "astonishing saves" and he had been voted by supporters as the club's greatest goalkeeper of all time.

The club added: "The thoughts of the directors, management, players and staff are today with Andy's family, and would ask that their privacy is respected at this sad time.

"Funeral details will be communicated in due course."

Speaking in May, Goram said he had been referred to hospital for a scan after losing 4st in four weeks.

He was diagnosed with level 4 oesophageal cancer, which had spread to his liver, right lung, three vertebrae and ribs, and he was told it was "inoperable". His son Danny was with him at the time.

Goram told the Daily Record: "The specialist said if I take the chemotherapy, I've an average of nine months to go - an average. If I don't take the chemo, I have an average of six."

Goram said he dismissed the treatment option "after seeing what it did to Miriam", his ex-wife, who battled cancer last year.

"My problem is there is no exit door for me to fight for," he added.

Tributes poured in from the world of football after Goram's death was announced.

Former Scotland forward Kevin Gallacher hailed Goram as "one of Scotland's greatest goalkeeper's", saying it was a "massive privilege to have played in the same national team together" and he was a "great character lost".

Story continues

Ex-Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville said: "Terribly sad news about Andy Goram. RIP Andy. Love to all your family."

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton tweeted: "Really sad news to hear of the passing of Andy Goram. Taken far too young. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Bury-born Goram began his career at Oldham before moving north to play for Hibernian between 1987 and 1991.

After joining Rangers, he won five league titles with the Glasgow club, along with three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

On the international stage, Goram was Scotland first-choice goalkeeper at Euro 92 and Euro 96.

After leaving Rangers, Goram had playing spells with Notts County, Sheffield United, Motherwell, Manchester United, Hamilton, Coventry, Oldham, Queen of the South and Elgin.

At Queen of the South, he became the first player to complete the set of Scottish medals when he claimed a Challenge Cup medal to go alongside winners' prizes in the Premiership, Scottish Cup and League Cup.

He also won international caps for Scotland as a cricketer.

Goram remains the only person to have played a first-class international match at cricket as well as a major international football match for Scotland.