Andy Farrell slams ‘absolutely disgusting circus’ around son Owen

Andy Farrell, the Ireland head coach, launched a furious defence of his son Owen Farrell on Thursday, slamming the “absolutely disgusting circus” surrounding the England captain’s ongoing disciplinary case following his red card against Wales.

England have left Farrell out of their side to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, citing the disruption this week to Farrell’s preparations in training.

Farrell was originally cleared by an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday, before World Rugby announced on Thursday they were appealing against the decision. Six Nations Rugby, who oversaw the original hearing, have announced that the appeal hearing will take place at the start of next week, with further details to be confirmed.

Farrell senior has rarely discussed his son in press conferences since becoming Ireland head coach, but spoke passionately about the criticism which has surrounded Owen and defended the decision made by a panel to clear him.

“Whatever I say anyway is probably flawed. When you’re talking about somebody’s son and asking the question, it’s always going to be flawed, so what does that really matter,” Farrell began.

“I don’t normally say too much because of that type of reason about my son, but what I probably would say at this moment in time, is that the circus that’s gone in and around all this is absolutely disgusting, in my opinion. Disgusting. I suppose those people that have loved their time in the sun get a few more days to keep going at that.”

Borthwick blasts ‘personal attacks’

Steve Borthwick, the England head coach, appeared visibly frustrated addressing the situation after England arrived in Dublin, adding that he found the latest developments “really disappointing”, expressing his annoyance that the matter would continue to disrupt England’s preparations next week for the match against Fiji. Borthwick added that Farrell had missed all of training on Tuesday and “elements” of Monday’s session.

“The situation with the England team and Owen in particular seems to be amplified. The commentary around it seems to move from an issue around the tackle to personal attacks on the character of the man, which I think is just wrong,” Borthwick said.

“I think this has moved from a tackle and a split-second decision to commentary around his character which I think is wrong. He’s a team-mate of the players, he’s a member of our squad and he’s the captain of our squad. We all feel for him and we feel it when one of our group is receiving these personal attacks. We all feel it.

“One of the most senior and experienced panels who deal with these matters dealt with it on Tuesday. They went through the full hearing procedure and came to an answer.

“We thought that was the conclusion and now the situation is that another panel is being convened to try to find some holes in what was done on Tuesday.”

Farrell has remained with the England squad in Dublin and will travel separately from the matchday players to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, sitting with the non-playing players in the stand.

Courtney Lawes will captain England in Farrell’s absence, with Ellis Genge and George Ford, both additions to the starting XV, named as vice-captains. The other changes see Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs and David Ribbans all start, while Manu Tuilagi comes in at inside centre for his first England appearance since facing Ireland in the Six Nations, when the Irish won to claim the Grand Slam.

Theo Dan, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Willis, Danny Care and Marcus Smith all come into the 23 along with Ollie Chessum, who makes a first appearance for England since injury his ankle during the Six Nations.

