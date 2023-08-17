Andy Farrell says ‘circus’ surrounding son Owen’s disciplinary is ‘disgusting’

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has branded the “circus” around son Owen Farrell’s disciplinary process “absolutely disgusting”.

The England captain’s participation in the World Cup is in fresh doubt after World Rugby appealed against the decision to overturn his red card from Saturday’s clash with Wales.

An independent disciplinary panel caused an outcry on Tuesday when it cleared 31-year-old Farrell to play following his shoulder-led tackle to the head of Taine Basham, which was expected to result in a significant ban.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has subsequently opted to leave the Saracens fly-half out of his squad for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up clash against Ireland in Dublin.

Farrell senior, who concedes his view on the situation is not impartial, expressed anger at some of the intense criticism his son has faced.

“Whatever I say is probably flawed anyway,” said the 48-year-old.

“When you’re talking about somebody’s son and asking the question, it’s always going to be flawed, so what does that really matter?

“I don’t normally say too much because of that type of reason about my son.

“But what I probably would say at this moment in time is that the circus that’s gone on in and around all of this is absolutely disgusting, in my opinion, disgusting.

“I suppose those people that have loved their time in the sun get a few more days to keep going at that.”

Owen Farrell was banned as recently as January for a high tackle on Gloucester’s Jack Clement and was also suspended in 2016 and 2020 for the same offence.

England defence coach Kevin Sinfield this week defended the player and expressed hope he would not be subjected to the treatment David Beckham suffered following his red card at the football World Cup in 1998.

Andy Farrell suggested Owen’s mother Colleen or wife Georgie were better placed to give the public full understanding of the “bulls***” his son has endured during his career.

Owen Farrell’s red card against Wales was overturned, but World Rugby have appealed against that decision (Joe Giddens/PA)

“If I say anything here, there’s your headline straight away,” continued Farrell senior, who would have preferred to be going up against his son this weekend and has been in contact to offer support.

“What can I say to it? I don’t know. I’d probably get his mother up here to do an interview with you. You’ll see the human side of the bulls*** that’s happening.

“Or maybe get his wife to write a book on it because then you will probably see the impact that it’s having on not just the professional player but the families and the human side that goes with it.”