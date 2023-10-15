Andy Farrell admits it’s ‘the end’ for Ireland after World Cup heartbreak

Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton led Ireland as their World Cup quarter-final heartbreak continued (Getty Images)

Andy Farrell admits that this Ireland team have reached ‘the end’ of their journey after a gut-wrenching defeat to New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

While trying to end Ireland’s quarter-final hoodoo at World Cups, the class of 2023 instead endured perhaps the most heartbreaking loss of all as a 37-phase final attack failed and the All Blacks prevailed 28-24 for an eighth defeat at the last-eight stage in the tournament’s history.

The defeat marked the final game for captain Johnny Sexton, who goes into retirement as perhaps Ireland’s greatest-ever player, while Keith Earls will also hang up his boots and the likes of Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Bundee Aki – all in their mid-30s – would also appear unlikely to make the next World Cup in four years’ time.

And head coach Farrell acknowledged the end of an era, while stating his belief that a new-look team will continue to grow.

“I’m immensely proud of absolutely everyone connected to Irish rugby,” said Farrell in his post-match press conference. “The staff have been immense over the last four years.

“The players, not just in this squad but the players we’ve used in the four-year cycle have been a joy to work with. And not just that, the connection with the fans, it seems like it’s all one big family.

“I think the sad thing now for us is that, for this group, it’s probably the end. Obviously, it is for Johnny [Sexton], and Keith Earls he is going to retire as well. Over the next 24 hours it’s time to make sure we get a smile back on our face as soon as we possibly can and celebrate what has been some unbelievable careers and what they have done for Irish rugby.

“It is the end for this team because people are going to be leaving but the competition that this team has built over the years will continue because of how it has been driven, certainly over the last couple of years. The talent that we’ve got in Ireland will continue to come through and will continue to challenge, I’ve no doubt about that.”

Sexton and Farrell faced the media together for perhaps the final time following the loss (AFP via Getty Images)

Sexton has been the emotional leader of this team that won a Six Nations grand slam earlier in the year, has risen to No 1 in the world rankings and claimed a first-ever Test series win in New Zealand last summer.

The 38-year-old was unable to end the quarter-final curse but Farrell claims the impact he has had on the whole squad will continue to resonate even after retirement.

“A lot of our group are still learning,” added Farrell. “I’ve just said to the group in the changing room that the reason I know they are going to keep on learning is because of this guy sat beside me [Sexton].

“The impact he has had on the rest of the team the last four years has been amazing. The way that he has conducted himself as a leader, as a rugby player and the way that he has shown his love for playing for Ireland will be remembered and connected to this group for many years to come.

“Through his example, the younger guys will keep on getting better and striving to be better. There’s no doubt about that.”