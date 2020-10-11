Andy Dalton, Michael Gallup rally Cowboys past Giants in thriller after Dak Prescott injury

After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a serious ankle injury, the Dallas Cowboys rallied on Sunday in a thriller for a 37-34 win over New York Giants to secure first place in the NFC East.

Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the third quarter and had to be taken off the field on a cart. He was reportedly taken to a hospital and is expected to undergo surgery. The Cowboys led 24-23 when Prescott left the game in the third quarter and took a 31-23 lead on the same possession that ended with an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown.

But the Giants scored 11 unanswered points on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter to take a 34-31 lead with 8:46 remaining.

With Dalton under center, the Cowboys responded with a 53-yard drive to set up a game-tying field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The Giants punted on the ensuing possession, setting the Cowboys up with a chance to win the game in regulation with 53 seconds remaining.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass as New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden (44) pressures in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dalton found Michael Gallup on a pair of acrobatic sideline catches on the ensuing drive to set up Zuerlein with a 34-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Gallup dragged his toes to stay in bounds on a right sideline grab near midfield with 31 seconds remaining. Officials had to check the video to determine if he got both feet down. He did.

On the next play, Dalton looked again to Gallup, this time deep down the right sideline with Giants cornerback Ryan Lewis in tight coverage. Gallup hauled an over-the-shoulder catch as Lewis dragged him down at the 16-yard line.

Like the previous play, this one was close, and officials had to check the replay. Like the previously play, this catch was good.

The 38-yard catch set up Zuerlein for the 34-yard game winner.

With the win, the Cowboys improved to 2-3, which is good enough to lead an NFC East with the second-place Philadelphia Eagles posting a 1-2-1 start.

The Giants fell to 0-5 are are still seeking their first win under rookie head coach Joe Judge.