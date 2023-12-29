Andy Cohen Winces Through Son Ben's Solo 'Concert' on a Long Car Ride: 'My Life'

The father of two was a little stressed about the prospect of a long drive with his little ones

Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen and Ben (L), Andy Cohen reacts to Ben's singing (R)

Andy Cohen is sharing scenes from a long drive home.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 55, shared a video to his Instagram Story on Friday of his drive home with son Ben, 4½. Ben can be heard loudly and repetitively singing sounds in the background as the video begins.

"Okay, we got. We got it, we got it. It's a long drive, okay?"

"I'm going to do a concert," Ben declared.

"You're going to do a concert? I don't think so," the wary father of two said.

"No, I am," Ben said, confirming he's the artist who will sing.

He then begin singing again, with another little voice in the background, possibly little sister Lucy Eve, 20 months, joining in on the fun.

"My life," Cohen sighed, repeating the phrase as he shakes his head and continued his drive.



Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen and son Ben

Earlier this month, Cohen and Ben had a conversation after the father of two woke up and discovered his little boy eating a gingerbread house their family was gifted by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

"Ben, I don't like coming downstairs and finding you with the gingerbread house in your mouth. Do you understand me? Why do you do that?"

"It's just so yummy," Ben adorably replied.

"I've told you not to eat the gingerbread house. I'm sure it is yummy, but I don't think you're supposed to eat it, Ben," Cohen replied before asking, "What does it taste like?"

"It tastes like something so good, like a cookie or something," Ben replied, clearly enamored with the discovery.



Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen with son Ben and daughter Lucy

In an interview with Today in November, the Bravo personality talked about his decision to share his journey into fatherhood on social media and his choice to leave his kids off his page.

"I'm figuring it out as I go. My mom is really on me about it. She's really like, 'You have to stop.' She was very vocal about it, 'OK you can't show Ben anymore. When are you going to stop showing Lucy?'"

Cohen added that he's found a new perspective on some of the hate he gets on social media.

"If I go on Twitter at any given moment, it's a battlefield about politics, or people telling me that I messed up completely or that I'm this, that, or the other," he said.

"But Ben today: I was like, 'Ben, I love you.' And he goes, 'However many stars there are in the sky is how much I love you.' And I'm set for the day. I don't give a f--- what anyone's saying about me on Twitter. This little boy loves me for as many stars as there are? The rest doesn't really matter!"



Read the original article on People.