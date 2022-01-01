Andy Cohen went on a wild rant about outgoing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio during CNN's New Year's special

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper hosted CNN's New Year's Eve special on Friday night. Theo Wargo/Getty

Andy Cohen laid into outgoing New York City mayor Bill de Blasio on CNN's New Year's Eve show.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper tried to hold him back, repeating, "Don't go on a rant."

Eric Adams was sworn in as de Blasio's successor and the 110th mayor of NYC just after midnight.

Anderson Cooper had to hold him back.

Mere minutes into 2022, and against the backdrop of a celebratory crowd at Times Square, Andy Cohen was not going to let Bill de Blasio ride off into the post-mayoral sunset without a "rant," as his silver-haired CNN colleague would call it.

"Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York ... the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been so Sayonara sucka!" Cohen said.

As Cohen spoke into the camera, wearing a tan puffy coat and bright blue turtleneck, Cooper repeated, "Don't go on a rant."

"Is that how you want to start the new year?" Cooper asked.

Cohen delivered a brief but unsparing appraisal of de Blasio's tenure as mayor of New York City — an eight-year run that ended with increasing crime, an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, and an approval rating that fell as low as 25% in October, according to one poll.

Also during Friday night's special, Cohen encouraged his parents — aged 90 and 85 — to have an edible with him and took a shot on-air with Cooper.

Cohen's remarks came the same night Eric Adams was sworn in as de Blasio's successor. Adams, a retired police officer and former Brooklyn borough president, became the 110th mayor of New York.

"New York is back," Adams said early Saturday, as he walked off-stage during a swearing-in ceremony at Times Square.

