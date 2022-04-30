Andy Cohen Welcomes Second Child: 'I'm So Happy'

Andy Cohen is a father again.

The TV personality and producer announced the birth of his second child, a girl called Lucy Eve Cohen, on Friday.

“I’m so happy,” the “Watch What Happens Live!” presenter wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of them together.

Lucy Eve weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and arrived via surrogate.

Andy Cohen, right, announced the birth of his daughter Lucy Eve who will be a little sister for his son Benjamin Allen, left. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Andy Cohen, right, announced the birth of his daughter Lucy Eve who will be a little sister for his son Benjamin Allen, left. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Cohen, 53, welcomed his first child, Benjamin Allen Cohen, also via surrogate in 2019. Benjamin Allen “can’t wait to meet” Lucy Eve, Cohen wrote.

“Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen,” he added.

Friends were thrilled with the news.

“Amazing! Congratulations! Welcome Lucy!!!!” said CNN’s Anderson Cooper. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker said “we are madly in love with you already.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...