Andy Cohen Is Walking Back That!!! Comment He Made About Mauricio Umanksy Being "Available"

In the midst of alllllll the rumors about the state of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's union, Andy Cohen is walking back a joke he made about Mauricio being "available."

To rewind real quick, Andy was chatting to Marie Claire at the Real Housewives of New York City premiere last week, and was asked who had the hottest husband. He then asked Brynn Whitfield what she thought, and when Brynn said "Am I going to get in trouble for saying Mauricio," Andy shot back, "No, that's fine. He's available."

Comments on the post inevitably include "Not Andy saying he’s available 🤣 🤣 Andy is forever messy as hell" and "Omg don’t let Kyle see this one ooop," causing Andy to tweet this explanation: "I was being absolutely flip and cheeky—not serious on any level."

I was being absolutely flip and cheeky - not serious on any level. https://t.co/AOMUHYbQRx — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 20, 2023

Reminder that Kyle and Maurico fully denied split reports in a joint Instagram statement, saying "In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

They added, "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio."



