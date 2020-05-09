Andy Cohen Thinks His Son Benjamin and Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt Will Be 'Best Friends'

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's sons already have a close bond, thanks to their famous fathers.

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host, 51, answered a few fan questions on his Instagram Story Sunday, including some about his 15-month-old son Benjamin.

When asked if Benjamin and Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt, who was born via a surrogate on April 27, "will be best friends," Cohen responded with a bright smile and a thumbs up to the camera.

Also during the Q&A session, the dad of one told fans that he'd "love to" have more children in the future and his son keeps him "hopeful" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cohen was among the first to learn about Cooper's baby boy, and he has been helping the CNN anchor, 52, navigate first-time fatherhood.

Recently, Cooper admitted to late-night host Stephen Colbert that he's relying on Cohen for baby clothes at the moment.

"He's actually really helped me because my son is entirely wearing hand-me-downs from Andy Cohen's son," said Cooper, who then explained his reasoning: "I'm inherently cheap, I like a good value ... and, first of all, it's a pandemic — I was planning on going shopping, which I hate to do, and then, like, online shopping, how do you do that for baby clothes? I don't know, it just seemed weird. So, yeah, he just gave me all the clothes."

The journalist also joked that watching Cohen become a dad assured him that he was ready for parenthood himself. "He's been encouraging me all along," he said. "And I figured, you know, if he can do it, well that sort of gave me the final push. Well, like, if he's got a kid, then — and his kid is amazing; Benjamin is incredible."

After Cooper announced the arrival of his baby boy, Cohen revealed on his SiriusXM radio show that the Cooper household is sharing something else from Benjamin's early development: his nanny!

The Bravo star confirmed that his nanny left to be a caregiver for Wyatt. "We had long planned this transition, but I certainly didn't expect it to happen during a quarantine, of course," said Cohen. "So we had to really handle this hand-off from one home to the next very carefully, but we did, and she is now with Anderson and I know she's gonna get Wyatt on a great sleep schedule just like she got Ben."

He also expressed his excitement for Cooper. "I'm so happy for Anderson. We've been talking about this for a long time and I have been really enjoying Anderson coming over. His visits with Ben have taken on a special significance since we both knew for a while that Anderson was planning on [becoming a dad] himself," Cohen said.

And later when describing their sons' futures together, Cohen shared how he is also "so excited" for Ben and Wyatt "to grow up together and be friends and get to know each other," adding, "It's a great age difference for them to be pals, only one year. It was fun over this past year for Anderson to come over and for me to watch him with Ben and know that this would be his thing, and he was obviously paying attention to a lot."