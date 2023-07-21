Andy Cohen Spars with Son Ben Over Being a 'Good Boy': 'My Calculations Don't Say That'

The Bravo personality's son seems to have inherited some of Cohen's trademark wit

Andy Cohen Instagram

Andy Cohen's son Ben is adamant about not having a good day.

In a video posted to his Instagram on Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host shared a relatable parenting moment as he drove his 4-year-old son to camp.

"Well, you know what? You have the power to be a good boy, to be nice to everybody and to participate today," Cohen says.

"My calculations don't say that," Ben retorts. "Well, when are you doing your calculating?" Cohen asks.

"What?" Ben says. "When are you making these calculations? Can you make a new calculation?" the father of two asks again.

"No," Ben says. "No?" Cohen asks. "This is my own calculation," Ben tells his father.

"This is your calculation? Can you just..." Cohen says, before getting cut off by Ben. "Everyone has a calculation," the toddler says.

"Everyone does. Well you know what my calculation is, it's going to be a great day. And you're going to be a good boy," Andy tells his son.

"That's not true. My calculations don't say that," Ben hilariously asserts.

"Okay, well, let's recalculate," Cohen says. "I'm not," Ben tells his father, who looks into the camera and makes a frustrated face.

Cohen is father to son Ben and daughter Lucy, 15 months.

This isn't the first time Ben has had to adjust his calculations. In June, the Bravo personality posted another video to his Instagram story after Ben had a tantrum on the sidewalk. "My son just cried, cried is actually a kind way of putting it," Cohen began. "My son just screamed bloody murder for three city blocks because he wanted a long-sleeve shirt and not a short-sleeve shirt."

"So if you saw me in the Village, that's what the issue was. It was not a child protective services moment, just so you know," Cohen joked. "I don't know how I'm going to regroup from this fit. He seems fine now, but I'm not. What do I do?"

