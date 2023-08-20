Andy Cohen’s Son Ben, 4, Admits He Hides and Eats Chips Every Morning — See the Video!

The Bravo host was shocked to discover Ben's sneaky morning habit

Andy Cohen is outing his son's sneaky morning habit.



On Saturday, the Bravo host, 55, revealed in an Instagram post that he had caught his 4-year-old son Ben covertly chowing down on potato chips early that morning. After busting the little one in the act, Cohen shared a hilarious video of the father-son chat that ensued.

"Ben, what are you doing hiding behind a chair with two bags of chips at seven in the morning?" the TV personality asked in the clip, as sounds of Ben crunching away could be heard off-camera.

"Uh, eating chips because I love chips," came Ben's matter-of-fact reply.

Cohen queried, "Eating chips because you love chips? Well, can I make you a real breakfast, please, instead?"

But Ben wasn't interested in having his private snack moment interrupted. "First, I eat this," he insisted, before letting slip a little secret.

"I do it every day," he revealed of his morning chip-chomping routine.

"You do it every day now? You hide and eat chips?" his shocked dad asked, putting his hand over his face, before conceding that he understands the temptation.

"I don't blame you," he said. "I love chips too, but there are some foods for breakfast and some foods for lunch and some foods for dinner, and chips aren't a breakfast food."

Cohen then jokingly rolled his eyes and wished his son a "good morning" with a smile.

Last month, the Watch What Happens Live host and his son had another funny exchange about Ben's less-than-angelic behavior. In a video posted on his Instagram story, the father of two — he welcomed daughter Lucy, 15 months, in April 2022 — shared a relatable parenting moment as he drove Ben to camp.

"You know what? You have the power to be a good boy, to be nice to everybody and to participate today," Cohen told his son, who sassily retorted: "My calculations don't say that."

When Cohen pressed Ben and asked when he was making these calculations and if he could make a new calculation, Ben kept insisting, no, he couldn't. "That's not true. My calculations don't say that," the little boy said.

"Okay, well, let's recalculate," Cohen tried again, only to be met with another "no" from his son and giving up.

In June, Cohen had another brush with Ben's dramatic side. It seems the preschooler had a very public meltdown on the street, prompting the star to post a joking message on Instagram to any bystanders who might have witnessed his defeated dad moment.

"My son just screamed bloody murder for three city blocks because he wanted a long-sleeve shirt and not a short-sleeve shirt," he explained in the clip.

"So if you saw me in the Village, that's what the issue was. It was not a child protective services moment, just so you know," he quipped. "I don't know how I'm going to regroup from this fit. He seems fine now, but I'm not. What do I do?"



