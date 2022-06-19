Andy Cohen Shares Loving Photo with His Kids as He Enjoys His First Father's Day as a Dad of 2

SMA POLL; sexiest zaddy

Getty Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen is loving life as a father of two!

The Bravo star enjoyed a quiet Father's Day on Sunday with his two children, 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen and 7-week-old daughter Lucy Eve.

The family of three posed for a loved-up snapshot, which Cohen shared on his Instagram Story.

In the pic, Cohen can be seen with Lucy in his lap, as Benjamin gently rests his head on top of his baby sister.

"Father's Day 2022," Cohen captioned the sweet family photograph.

Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen with his two children

Cohen's Father's Day celebrations come about after he welcomed Lucy in late April. At the time, he announced the birth of his daughter in a surprise Instagram post.

The star has since been sharing photos and videos of Lucy on social media, including the moment Ben was introduced to his little sister.

"When Ben met Lucy ♥️," the father of two wrote alongside the sweet snap of his son gently kissing his daughter's head.

During a recent appearance on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live, Cohen revealed he still has a number of remaining embryos. He said he would let his two children use them when they want to start families of their own.

"I have a few. I can't remember. I think I have three left?" Cohen added. "You know what I'm thinking — this is crazy — but if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they'll defrost their sibling and raise them. Is that a weird thought?"