Andy Cohen Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Son Benjamin's Birthday Celebrations: 'Someone's Turning 5'

The Bravo host is also dad to infant daughter Lucy Eve

Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen celebrates son Benjamin's 5th birthday.

Andy Cohen is celebrating his son's big day!

The dad of two shared a behind-the-scenes look at his son Benjamin's 5th birthday celebrations in an Instagram Story post on Saturday.

In the photo, decor featuring the number 5 could be seen scattered throughout Cohen's home, including one giant silver five-shaped balloon.

"Someone's turning 5," Cohen, 55, wrote over the photo.

Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen shares set-up for son Ben's birthday

Cohen, who is also dad to 21-month-old daughter Lucy Eve, welcomed Benjamin via surrogate on Feb. 4, 2019.

Earlier this week, the Watch What Happens Live! host revealed that his eldest child informed him of a new way he can tell fans to leave him alone in public. In a clip from Cohen's Daddy Diaries podcast shared on Instagram, Cohen hilariously recounted how Ben presented the idea to him.

"Ben goes, 'The next time someone comes up to me and says, 'Are you Andy Cohen?' you know what I'm going to say?' I go, 'What?' " Cohen said.

"He goes, 'Get out of here!' I said, 'OK.' And I made the mistake of laughing. And when you laugh, then that makes them think, 'Oh, this is a good idea.' So I said, 'No, let's workshop this,' " he continued.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Andy Cohen.

Cohen shared that he instead encouraged his son to say, "He's my daddy, can we have our privacy," but Ben wasn't buying it.

"So then the second we have that, we walk three steps. Some guy comes up, 'Hey are you Andy Cohen? Can I have a selfie?' Ben goes, 'Get out of here,' " Cohen recalled.

These days, Cohen isn't just relishing in fatherhood himself, he's also applauding his friends for being good dads too.

During CNN's recent New Year's Eve broadcast, Cohen praised pal Anderson Cooper by calling him "such a great dad" and "such an attentive [father]." Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt Morgan, 3, and Sebastian Luke, 1, whom he shares with ex Benjamin Maisani.

"I really marvel watching you with the kids. You're so present, it's really great," Cohen said.

Read the original article on People.