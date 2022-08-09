Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Selfie With His Baby Girl Lucy Wearing 'First Bow' in Her Hair

Andy Cohen and daughter Lucy

Andy Cohen is celebrating every milestone with his baby girl!

On Monday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, posted an adorable photo with daughter Lucy Eve, 3 months, on his Instagram Story. Gazing at herself in the mirror of the selfie, Lucy wore a floral patterned onesie and as her dad pointed out, her "first bow" in her hair. Cohen, meanwhile, was all smiles in a summer camp-inspired John Mayer concert tee.

Cohen and Mayer, 44, have been friends for years, bonded by a shared love for the Grateful Dead, whom they road tripped to see in 2015. The seven-time Grammy winner now performs with the latest incarnation of the band, Dead and Company.

"John Mayer and I have what some would consider an unlikely friendship. He's one of our greatest living guitarists, and I'm regarded as the dude that stirs the s— on late-night TV," Cohen wrote in an article for Entertainment Weekly at the time. "We do have one thing that bonds us: our love of the Grateful Dead. So when the band did five shows this summer — their last ever — we used their Santa Clara, California, gigs as an excuse to take a road trip and bro it up."

Andy Cohen John Mayer - 8

In April, Cohen announced Lucy's arrival, making his son Benjamin Allen, 3, a big brother.

"HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 lbs., 13 oz., and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" the proud dad captioned an Instagram post on April 29.

"Her big brother can't wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen," Cohen continued. "I'm so happy."

The Radio Andy host welcomed Benjamin via surrogate in February 2019, telling PEOPLE at the time that he "didn't want to wait" any longer to become a father, even if it meant doing it as a single parent.

Andy Cohen and children

"It's not something in your mind — 'Oh, I want to do this alone.' But I like being alone," he explained three years ago. "I didn't want to wait. To me, it would have to be a very special person to say, 'Let's do this together.' And I would love that, and that person could be having coffee down the street at this moment and I'll meet him soon."

Cohen added that he "always knew [he] wanted a family," but "as a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me."

In July, the Bravo personality opened up about his experience dating as a father of two during an appearance on SiriusXM's Stern Show Summer School. Speaking to hosts Gary Dell'Abate and Rahsaan Rogers, Cohen admitted that trying to date with two young kids can feel "emotionally chaotic."

"Dating is another story because you know, there are two kinds of people, people that you wanna date and people that you…" he explained, as Rogers quipped, "People that you wanna bang."

"Thank you, Rahsaan," Cohen joked, adding, "So the answer is, to the dating thing that, I have had some dates. There was a guy that I had been dating and I said to him at one point, 'There's kind of a third thing in the room here as we're dating.' "

"'It's that I have a family,' " Cohen recalled telling the man at the time. "[My date] said, 'Oh no, I view that third thing is that you're famous.' "