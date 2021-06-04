Andy Cohen Seeks Help in Search for Missing Childhood Friend Who Disappeared 2 Weeks Ago

gofundme. inset: getty

Andy Cohen is asking for help finding a childhood friend who has been missing for two weeks.

The Bravo star, 53, posted a missing person's flier on Facebook after actor and playwright Andy Neiman disappeared from the MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York, on May 21.

The poster says that Neiman, 48, is "a missing vulnerable adult" who has schizophrenia. He was last seen wearing green hospital scrubs and glasses. He is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs about 165 pounds.

Cohen and Neiman went to the same camp, as well as the same high school, he told Page Six.

"I'm praying for his safe return, along with a lot of folks in St Louis," Cohen said.

A GoFundMe campaign to spread awareness about Neiman's disappearance, describes him as a "brother, son, friend and father."

Loved ones write that Neiman "has a history of mental illness and may be suffering from psychosis."

"While we believe Andy is still in the local area, family, friends, search parties and police have been looking for 4 days and have not yet located him," his loved ones wrote, adding that they are raising funds to hire a private investigator for the case.

Neiman has a 9-year-old daughter. In addition to being a loving dad, he is a "wonderful, spiritual guy" his sister, Emily Abramson, told Page Six.

"He is incredibly quirky with deep passions for a variety of things, especially the performing arts and Shakespeare," she said. "His mind is greatly analytical."

She added, "One of his talents is transmuting his understanding of Shakespeare to people of every age."

Anyone with information on Neiman's disappearance is asking to call the New York Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.