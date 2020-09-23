Andy Cohen Says All In Scandal Had 'Absolutely Nothing' to Do with Teddi Mellencamp's RHOBH Exit

Bryan Bedder/Getty; Gary Gershoff/Getty Andy Cohen, Teddi Mellencamp

Andy Cohen says the controversy surrounding Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's weight loss program All In by Teddi had "absolutely nothing" to do with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills exit.

Cohen, 52, set the record straight about Teddi's departure on his SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy, on Wednesday, explaining that he actually would have liked to see Teddi defend All In on the show. (Earlier this month the program came under fire after clients claimed that All In would restrict them to eating 500-1,000 calories a day.)

"Now there's a whole controversy online about her business," Cohen began. "That's going on now. I do want to say, people are speculating that the online chatter about her business led to her dismissal. I just want to say because I think it's important that one had absolutely nothing to do with the other."

"I actually would have liked to see her respond to her critics on the show. I would have liked to have seen that," Cohen continued.

Cohen went on to assert that he knows "nothing" about her business and has only heard good things.

"I will say that Jeff Lewis and team, I was tuning in the other day and they were talking about it. I remember them saying [that] they went through the All In program and they did not have bad things to say about it. I think they said they were hungry, but he said that that program taught him how to order food in restaurants," Cohen continued.

"I don't know. I've never done it. I don't know anything about it, but I did just want to clear that up," Cohen said. "I wish her well."

Cohen also raved over Teddi's announcement, saying, "I thought [it] was one of the most, no BS I'm leaving announcements on record."

"That was really good. I have to say, everyone has just been through it. The year, like it's not many people for whom this year has been good for. She had some major health stuff with her kids," Cohen said of Teddi's 6-month-old daughter Dove who underwent neurosurgery this year after being diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis.

Teddi and husband Edwin Arroyave, 43, have three children: baby Dove, son Cruz, 6, and daughter Slate, who turns 7 next month.

"I was watching that, thinking, wow, she's been through it health wise with her kids," Cohen added.

Mellencamp Arroyave announced on Tuesday that after three seasons on the franchise, her contract has not been renewed. She joined the cast in season 8, which premiered in 2017.

"Hey guys, just here, hangin' with baby Dove," she shared in an Instagram video, before revealing the news. "I don't want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update on what's going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed."

"Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that — that's not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost," she said, "because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show."

She continued, "That being said, I'm really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I'm pretty busy with this lil' nuggs," she said, panning the camera to daughter Dove.

"So, thanks for coming along on this journey with me and I'll see you soon," she concluded.

