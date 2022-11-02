Andy Cohen Says He 'Never Saw' Lisa Rinna's Receipts of Kathy Hilton's Aspen Meltdown

Stephanie Wenger
·3 min read
Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna
Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna

Bryan Bedder/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Andy Cohen is speaking out after Lisa Rinna claimed she brought receipts of Kathy Hilton's off-camera Aspen meltdown to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed he has yet to see Rinna's receipts on Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.

"She had what were her Aspen receipts that I never saw. We never got to them," he shared. "We didn't cut them out of the show. She never handed them over during the show. So that is the tale of Rinna's receipts."

Bravocon
Bravocon

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: RHOBH: Kathy Hilton Denies Using Gay Slur, Feuds with Lisa Rinna as Drama with Sister Kyle Hits a Peak

On Monday, the television personality said Rinna, 59, only showed him one envelope of receipts relating to her ongoing feud with costar Sutton Stracke.

"We wound up cutting the whole thing because we were done talking about the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Like, enough is enough," he said.

However, Rinna remained steadfast that she had two envelopes of receipts at the reunion. She even claimed in an Instagram Story video that the other envelope had evidence of Hilton's off-camera Aspen meltdown.

"I had 2 envelopes. No one," she wrote alongside a photo of her holding them at the reunion. "And they were filled with receipts."

After Rinna's social media posts, Cohen said he reached out to Rinna about the receipts. He said, "I text Rinna, I go, 'I said on the radio today that your receipts were about the Elton John AIDS thing. Is that what they were? Were there also Aspen receipts?'"

"She said, 'Actually, there were also Aspen receipts.' She said, 'I printed out eight pages of text messages from texts that I was sending to Kyle and Erika,' and another friend of hers about what was going on that night with Kathy," he continued to recall. "And she said, 'That was kind of my corroboration, that I sent those texts that night. And that's what that was.' She never entered them to the court for consideration and we never got to them."

RELATED: RHOBH Reunion: Kathy Hilton Calls Lisa Rinna the 'Biggest Bully in Hollywood' as Kyle Richards Pleads to Leave

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna

bravo Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna

RELATED: RHOBH's Erika Girardi Doubles Down on Claim That Kathy Hilton Used Gay Slur in Aspen: 'I Was There'

The receipts drama comes after Hilton and Rinna's confrontation over the Aspen trip during the third part of the RHOBH reunion last week.

Over the course of the season, Rinna claimed Hilton had a tirade that caused her to lock herself in her room. Although Hilton apologized for her behavior during the reunion, she also questioned Rinna's credibility.

"You fight with everybody," Hilton said, referencing Rinna's former feuds from seasons past with RHOBH alums including her sister, Kim Richards. "What you did to my sister, and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show? I mean, the list can go on and on."

"You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it," she added.

The mother of Paris and Nicky also questioned whether Rinna surfaced her off-camera rant in an effort to save her role on the show. "You wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up," she quipped.

But Rinna didn't back down from the fight as she alleged: "I was f---ing abused by Kathy Hilton."

