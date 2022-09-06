Andy Cohen Says He Doesn't 'Feel Heard' as He Compares Parenting Challenges with Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen is feeling a little bit trolled by his longtime pal and fellow dad Anderson Cooper.

On Tuesday morning, the Bravo star, 54, shared a video on Instagram of him on a walk with Cooper and their respective kids during which Cohen opens up to the CNN anchor about some of his recent parenting struggles.

"So Anderson I'm dealing with major mood swings and irrational temper tantrums, what are you dealing with these days?" Cohen asks Cooper, who walks beside him with son Wyatt, 2, perched on his shoulders.

"I don't know. My kids are pretty great," Cooper tells Cohen with a smirk.

Not convinced, Cohen assures Cooper that there's "gotta be some wrinkle right now."

"Wyatt, what's the wrinkle?" Cooper asks his son, to which he doesn't have an answer.

"Oh that's nice," Cohen says sarcastically. "So everything's peachy at your house. And you had a great vacation?"

"Yeah, just hanging out with the kids," adds Cooper.

"Oh wow. Well guess I'm alone then, see you on New Year's Eve dude," quips Cohen as he concludes the video, which he captioned, "I DON'T feel heard!"

Cohen is dad to son Benjamin Allen, 3, and daughter Lucy Eve, 4 months, while Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt and Sebastian Luke, 6 months.

The Watch What Happens Live host often shares candid moments with his kids on social media.

Over the weekend, Cohen shared two videos on Instagram that documented car ride meltdowns from his son at the end of a family vacation. At the beginning of the summer, Cohen posted another video of what his life looked like traveling with two kids after welcoming daughter Lucy in April.

In the relatable video, Cohen jokingly grimaced and made faces as Ben tried to talk through his tears while sitting in the backseat of the car.

Little sister Lucy added some high-pitched cries of her own as Cohen clutched the steering wheel like he was bracing himself.

"Summer should be fun," Cohen jokingly captioned the clip at the time.